IDF slays Hamas intel, engineering commanders

The Israel Defense Forces and the Israeli Security Agency (Shin Bet) eliminated two Hamas terrorist commanders in recent days, they announced on Monday.

Mohammed Halawa, a commander in the terror group’s military intelligence apparatus, was eliminated in a strike in Gaza City on Saturday, according to the statement.

On Thursday, the IDF killed Ahmed Zahir Fuad Abu-Odeh, an engineering commander in Hamas’s “military wing.”

According to the joint statement, both terrorists advanced attacks on IDF troops and Israeli civilians while working to restore Hamas’s military capabilities “in systematic violation of the ceasefire.”

The IDF and Shin Bet said precision munitions and aerial surveillance were used to reduce the chances of harm to noncombatants.