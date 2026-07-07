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News   Israel News

Israel launches new Eastern Border Directorate

The plan includes the establishment of around 40 new communities.

Ehud Amiton/TPS-IL
A Jordanian fence gate in Naharayim (Two Rivers) and Peace Park—a site adjacent to the Israel-Jordan border where the Yarmouk River flows into the Jordan River. Naharayim, Oct. 2, 2019. Photo by Kobi Richter/TPS.
A Jordanian fence gate in Naharayim (“Two Rivers”) and Peace Park—a site adjacent to the Israel-Jordan border where the Yarmouk River flows into the Jordan River. Naharayim, Oct. 2, 2019. Photo by Kobi Richter/TPS.
(July 7, 2026 / JNS)

Israel’s Defense Ministry announced Monday night the establishment of the Eastern Region Directorate, a new body tasked with strengthening Israel’s security along its eastern border. The plan includes the establishment of around 40 new communities.

“The Eastern Region Directorate was established to promote an inter-ministerial framework that will bring all of the state’s capabilities to the longest border area of the State of Israel,” said Defense Ministry Director General Maj. Gen. (Res.) Amir Baram. “Iran and its proxies’ plan to destroy Israel has indeed weakened throughout the war, but looking ahead, the raid from the east is a developing threat that must be prepared for.”

Brig. Gen. (Res.) Mordechai Benita, head of the new directorate, outlined a plan to establish roughly 40 new communities with armed civilians spanning the length of Israel’s eastern border, from the Tzemach Junction near the Sea of Galilee in the north to the Eilat region in the south.

Baram said the eastern region has been identified as more vulnerable than any other border area, and that while the defense establishment is investing heavily in a multidimensional military defense system there, those efforts will not be enough on their own.

He said a complementary civilian effort is needed to build transportation, energy, communications, industry, agriculture, health, education and settlement infrastructure to strengthen the region and draw tens of thousands of new residents there.

“We cannot do this without government ministries,” Baram said.

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Ehud Amiton/TPS-IL
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