IAF strike targets vehicle carrying four suspects near Lebanon border

The Israel Defense Forces on Monday struck a suspicious vehicle that approached the security zone in southeastern Lebanon, the military said.

The Israeli Air Force carried out a “precise strike” after the vehicle carrying four suspects advanced toward the security zone near Al-Uqaydah, a village located in the Nabatieh Governorate, adjacent to the Ali al-Tahir Ridge.

The statement noted that the vehicle posed a threat to IDF soldiers.

“The IDF will not allow the Hezbollah terrorist organization to harm Israeli civilians or IDF soldiers, and will continue to operate to remove immediate threats,” it added.

On Sunday, the IDF carried out an airstrike in the same area, targeting Hezbollah terrorists on motorcycles, to “remove the threat,” it stated.

The Iranian-backed Hezbollah terror group renewed its rocket and drone attacks from Southern Lebanon on Israel on March 2, following the targeted killing in Tehran of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on the first day of “Operation Roaring Lion” on Feb. 28.

In response, Jerusalem launched a broad aerial campaign against Hezbollah targets and expanded military operations in Lebanon aimed at preventing cross-border attacks on Israeli communities.

Following the resumption of hostilities, Lebanese President Joseph Aoun vowed to do “the impossible” to stop cross-border exchanges between Israel and Hezbollah, and moved to outlaw the Iranian proxy.

Israeli and Lebanese officials subsequently held five rounds of historic direct talks at the U.S. State Department, resulting in a framework of understandings that was reached on June 26 and conditions an Israeli redeployment on Hezbollah being removed from the south.