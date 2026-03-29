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IDF ‘continues to deepen’ strikes on regime assets in Iran

Among the targets was a central facility used by Iran’s Defense Ministry to produce key components for ballistic missiles, according to the Israeli military.

Mar. 29, 2026

IDF ‘continues to deepen’ strikes on regime assets in Iran

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Israeli Air Force fighter jets take off and land during “Roaring Lion,” an operation the military says aims to deliver a heavy blow to the Iranian regime and remove long-term threats to Israel. Credit: Israeli Air Force.
Israeli Air Force fighter jets take off and land during “Roaring Lion,” an operation the military says aims to deliver a heavy blow to the Iranian regime and remove long-term threats to Israel. Credit: Israeli Air Force.
( Mar. 29, 2026 / JNS )

The Israel Defense Forces carried out a wave of overnight strikes in Tehran late on Saturday, targeting Iranian military systems and capabilities, the military said on Sunday.

Among the targets was a central facility used by Iran’s Defense Ministry to produce key components for ballistic missiles. The site is one of only two in the country responsible for developing critical parts used in the assembly and deployment of missiles intended to be launched at Israel, according to the IDF.

The military also said it struck dozens of additional terror sites, including facilities manufacturing ballistic missile engines for the Iranian Defense Ministry, a weapons production and storage complex, a plant producing engines for unmanned aerial vehicles and a central site used to develop air-defense systems as well as to produce and warehouse missiles to target aircraft.

“The IDF continues to deepen its strikes against the regime’s military industries in order to degrade the production capabilities it has built over years,” the Israeli army said.

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