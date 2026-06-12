Israel and Germany partner on next-generation int satellite constellation

Israel’s Rafael Advanced Combat Systems Ltd. and German space company Reflex Aerospace announced a strategic partnership at ILA Berlin 2026 to develop a Very High Resolution High Frequency satellite constellation for advanced space intelligence.

The system is designed for rapid, large-scale production and continuous delivery of high-quality imagery for defense and intelligence users. It will feature a payload offering up to 30 cm (11.81 inch) resolution.

A satellite constellation is a group of satellites working together as a coordinated system. The announcement did not specify how many satellites would be produced.

The first satellite launch is scheduled for the fourth quarter of 2027.

“The combination of a proven payload in space and satellite heritage, advanced AI-based processing capabilities, and a rapid manufacturing infrastructure for large constellations allows us to deliver a comprehensive, high-frequency acquisition system that is tailored to current and emerging threats in the space and intelligence sectors,” said Guy Oren, Rafael’s vice president and head of intelligence and space.