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News   Israel News

Israel and Germany partner on next-generation int satellite constellation

The first launch is scheduled for the fourth quarter of 2027.

Pesach Benson/TPS-IL
An artist's rendering of an intelligence satellite to be developed by Israel and Germany. Image by Rafael Advanced Systems/TPS-IL.
An artist’s rendering of an intelligence satellite to be developed by Israel and Germany. Image by Rafael Advanced Systems/TPS-IL.
(Jun. 12, 2026 / JNS)

Israel’s Rafael Advanced Combat Systems Ltd. and German space company Reflex Aerospace announced a strategic partnership at ILA Berlin 2026 to develop a Very High Resolution High Frequency satellite constellation for advanced space intelligence.

The system is designed for rapid, large-scale production and continuous delivery of high-quality imagery for defense and intelligence users. It will feature a payload offering up to 30 cm (11.81 inch) resolution.

A satellite constellation is a group of satellites working together as a coordinated system. The announcement did not specify how many satellites would be produced.

The first satellite launch is scheduled for the fourth quarter of 2027.

“The combination of a proven payload in space and satellite heritage, advanced AI-based processing capabilities, and a rapid manufacturing infrastructure for large constellations allows us to deliver a comprehensive, high-frequency acquisition system that is tailored to current and emerging threats in the space and intelligence sectors,” said Guy Oren, Rafael’s vice president and head of intelligence and space.

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