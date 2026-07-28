France weighs terror probe after Paris stabbing

The French national anti-terrorist prosecutor’s office was weighing whether to open an investigation after three young women were stabbed in Paris on Monday by a man who reportedly said, when apprehended, “It is Allah who commanded me.”

Reuters reported that French police detained a man after he attacked three women near Porte de Clichy in Paris with two kitchen knives, severely wounding two of them.

❗In Paris, three young women today were stabbed on the street by a man with kitchen knives.



"It is Allah who commanded me," he said when he was apprehended.



Two of the women are reportedly severely wounded. We pray for the speedy recovery of the victims.



This is the second… pic.twitter.com/LfEfEhasUO — World Jewish Congress (@WorldJewishCong) July 27, 2026

French Interior Minister Laurent Nunez said the women were 19, 24 and 36 years old, that bystanders and an off-duty police officer helped restrain the suspect and that the motive remained unknown.

The World Jewish Congress offered prayers for “the speedy recovery of the victims,” while noting that “this is the second Islamist-inspired attack in Europe in less than 48 hours, following a car ramming attack on Saturday in Berlin.”