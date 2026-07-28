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France weighs terror probe after Paris stabbing

The World Jewish Congress offered prayers after a knife-wielding man, who reportedly said that Allah commanded him, attacked three women.

JNS Staff
A woman hails a taxi at Place de la Concorde in Paris, France, July 27, 2026.
A woman hails a taxi at Place de la Concorde in Paris, France, July 27, 2026. Photo by Guillaume Baptiste/AFP via Getty Images.
Photo by Guillaume Baptiste/AFP via Getty Images.
(July 28, 2026 / JNS)

The French national anti-terrorist prosecutor’s office was weighing whether to open an investigation after three young women were stabbed in Paris on Monday by a man who reportedly said, when apprehended, “It is Allah who commanded me.”

Reuters reported that French police detained a man after he attacked three women near Porte de Clichy in Paris with two kitchen knives, severely wounding two of them.

French Interior Minister Laurent Nunez said the women were 19, 24 and 36 years old, that bystanders and an off-duty police officer helped restrain the suspect and that the motive remained unknown.

The World Jewish Congress offered prayers for “the speedy recovery of the victims,” while noting that “this is the second Islamist-inspired attack in Europe in less than 48 hours, following a car ramming attack on Saturday in Berlin.”

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