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WATCH: IDF arrests 30 Palestinians suspected of facilitating illegal crossings of Samaria security barrier

The operation took place in and around Tulkarem, Qalqilya, Shuweika and nearby Palestinian Authority cities and villages.

JNS Staff
Israel Defense Forces soldiers operate to arrest Palestinians facilitating illegal crossings of the security barrier in Samaria, July 2026. Credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit.
Israel Defense Forces soldiers operate to arrest Palestinians facilitating illegal crossings of the security barrier in Samaria, July 2026. Credit: IDF Spokesperson’s Unit.
(July 28, 2026 / JNS)

The Israel Defense Forces arrested about 30 Palestinians suspected of smuggling infiltrators into Israeli cities during a large-scale operation in northern Samaria over the past week, the military said on Tuesday.

Soldiers operating under the IDF’s Ephraim Brigade conducted raids in villages along the Samaria security barrier and targeted infrastructure used to facilitate illegal crossings into the Jewish state’s pre-1967 borders, it stated.

The operation took place in and around Tulkarem, Qalqilya, Shuweika and nearby Palestinian Authority cities and villages.

The IDF said the operation was part of the Ephraim Brigade’s ongoing efforts to dismantle smuggling networks, reduce illegal crossings of the Green Line and strengthen security for Israeli residents of the area.

“The defense of the seam zone begins with initiative and offensive action,” the commander of the Ephraim Brigade, identified only as Col. P., said, referring to the area along the Judea and Samaria security barrier.

“A continuous presence deep inside the villages, targeted operations against infiltration infrastructure and sustained contact with the enemy generate high-quality intelligence, enable us to strike the enemy and thwart terrorist infrastructure,” he added.

Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich last year called for tougher enforcement against Israelis who employ Palestinians illegally.

Smotrich spoke three days after a Palestinian infiltrator murdered two Israeli civilians and wounded two others in a series of attacks in and around the northern city of Beit She’an.

“Do not employ illegal residents,” Smotrich said. “This is the murder of Jews.”

He also called for action at the state level. “This is partly the IDF, but mainly the Israel Police, regarding the phenomenon of illegal residents. All of these measures together reduce the risks,” he said.

Judea and Samaria Defense and Security
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