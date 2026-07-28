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Israel-Lebanon peace talks set to resume in Rome

A State Department official said that there was “significant momentum,” citing a successful pilot-zone launch in Lebanon and the Lebanese president’s meeting with Trump.

JNS Staff
Lebanese soldiers patrol at the entrance to Zawtar al-Gharbiya on July 22, 2026, after the army deployed to the southern village. Photo by Ibrahim Amro / AFP via Getty Images.
Lebanese soldiers patrol at the entrance to Zawtar al-Gharbiya on July 22, 2026, after the army deployed to the southern village. Photo by Ibrahim Amro / AFP via Getty Images.
(July 28, 2026 / JNS)

The next round of U.S.-led talks between Israel and Lebanon will be held in Rome from Aug. 4-6, according to a U.S. State Department official, who cited “significant momentum” ahead of the discussions.

“We are entering these discussions with significant momentum following the successful launch of the first pilot zone in southern Lebanon and President Aoun’s productive meeting with President Trump last week,” the official said, according to JNS correspondent Mike Wagenheim.

Technical teams in Rome will focus on advancing full implementation of the trilateral framework agreement, including expanding pilot zones, resolving outstanding border disputes and working toward a comprehensive peace and security agreement, according to the official.

“The first pilot zone is a concrete opportunity to deliver real progress on the ground, restoring Lebanese state authority through the verifiable disarmament of terrorist organizations and building the confidence needed for next steps,” the official added.

The framework remains “the only path to lasting peace” that the Trump administration is committed to its success, the official said.

Israeli Ambassador to the U.S. Yechiel Leiter confirmed the Aug. 4 resumption date to JNS following the sixth round of talks, which took place in the Italian capital earlier this month. Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani also told parliament about the Aug. 4 date in Rome.

The Rome meetings follow initial rounds of U.S.-brokered talks in Washington which led to representatives of Beirut and Jerusalem reaching a framework agreement on June 26 during the fifth round of negotiations.

The 14-point Israel-Lebanon Trilateral Framework Agreement calls for the disarmament of Hezbollah, and Jerusalem has emphasized that a full Israeli withdrawal will occur only once the threat from the Iranian terror proxy is removed.

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun met with U.S. President Donald Trump at the White House on July 21, with Trump pledging to support Lebanon’s efforts to restore stability and expressing hope that the country will eventually join the Abraham Accords.

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