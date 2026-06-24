More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   Israel News

Israel braces for nationwide Haredi protests over IDF draft

The convoys will travel toward Prison 10 near Kfar Yona, where some yeshivah students are being held.

Pesach Benson/TPS-IL
(June 24, 2026 / TPS-IL)

A nationwide ultra-Orthodox protest convoy is set to take place in Israel on Wednesday afternoon, with organizers warning that thousands of vehicles will travel slowly along major highways to protest the arrest of yeshivah students who refused to enlist in the Israel Defense Forces.

The demonstration, organized by activists affiliated with the Agudat Yisrael Party, is part of the ongoing Haredi opposition to enforcement of mandatory military service requirements for Haredi men, who for decades received exemptions while studying in yeshivahs. Although legislation addressing the issue has not yet been passed, tensions have continued to rise following a series of arrests of Haredi men classified by authorities as draft evaders.

According to organizers, vehicles will depart at 4 p.m. from 19 locations across the country. The convoys are expected to travel toward Prison 10, a military detention facility near Kfar Yona, where some of the arrested students are being held.

The protest is expected to continue until approximately 8 p.m., with police and transportation officials preparing for possible traffic disruptions on major routes.

In a statement, organizers said the goal of the protest is the “immediate release of all Torah scholars,” an end to arrests and the cancellation of what they described as “decrees against Torah scholars and their families,” referring to military enforcement measures.

“We will not sit quietly while our brothers are behind bars for the crime of studying Torah,” organizers said, calling on the Haredi public and its supporters to participate.

The convoy plan includes reaching the area of Prison 10, honking horns and displaying signs supporting arrested students before returning to the original departure points.

Police officials said the protest had been coordinated with organizers but warned that participants would not be allowed to reach the gates of the prison facility. Protest vehicles are expected to be directed to a designated parking area outside Kfar Yona, where a rally can take place.

The dispute over Haredi enlistment has also become a political issue ahead of the next national election. Israeli election authorities said on Tuesday that police will not detain Haredi draft refusers on election day, a temporary decision aimed at preventing enforcement actions from interfering with voting rights for thousands of men classified as deserters.

The Central Elections Committee said the moratorium was approved by committee chair Deputy Supreme Court President Noam Sohlberg, Israeli Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara and Israel Police Commissioner Daniel Levy. “Given the importance of the right to vote,” the committee said, “every voter can reach the voting station without fear.”

Officials emphasized that the suspension of enforcement applies only during voting hours and is limited to election day, with the aim of ensuring uninterrupted access to polling stations for all eligible voters.

While no election date has yet been set, elections for the Knesset must be held by Oct. 27, marking the end of the current four-year parliamentary term.

The governing coalition has been strained by its failure to pass legislation addressing conscription exemptions for Haredi yeshivah students.

An estimated 80,000 Haredi men eligible for military service have not enlisted. Coalition leaders dependent on Haredi political support have repeatedly struggled to find a compromise acceptable both to Haredi leadership and to Israeli society demanding equal military service obligations.

The military has begun preparations to conscript yeshivah students after Israel’s High Court of Justice ruled in 2024 that exemptions for the Haredi community were illegal.

Military service is compulsory for most Israeli citizens. However, Israel’s first prime minister, David Ben-Gurion, and leading rabbis reached an informal “status quo” arrangement under which Haredi men studying in yeshivahs were largely exempted from service. At the time, no more than several hundred men were studying in yeshivahs.

Politics and Knesset Defense and Security
Pesach Benson/TPS-IL
EXPLORE JNS
Palestinian reform activist Samer Sinijlawi speaks during a panel discussion the future of Gaza at the JNS Policy Summit in Jerusalem on June 23, 2026. Photo by Nim Gluckman.
Israel News
JNS panelists agree that Hamas has no future in Gaza
The terror group “must be eradicated,” said Israeli security expert Amir Avivi.
June 24, 2026
JNS Staff
Trump
U.S. News
Senate vote on Iran war powers resolution aided enemy, says Trump
“I have Iran on the ‘ropes,’ ready to go down for the fall,” said the U.S. president.
June 24, 2026
JNS Staff
(From left) Hillel Neuer, executive director of UN Watch; Itamar Marcus, director of Palestinian Media Watch; and Jonathan Harounoff, international spokesperson for Israel’s mission to the United Nations; and Dan Mariaschin, CEO of B’nai B’rith International, June 23, 2026. Credit: JNS.
Israel News
‘A systemic distortion’
Experts at JNS Summit examine claims of institutional bias against Israel at the United Nations.

June 24, 2026
Tania Shalom Michaelian
Former Defense Minister Benny Gantz is interviewed by Amelie Botbol at the JNS International Policy Summit in Jerusalem, June 23, 2026. Credit: JNS.
Israel News
Gantz calls for national unity government to confront Israel’s challenges
The former IDF chief and defense minister told JNS that the Jewish state must remain strong against Iran and its proxies while building domestic consensus and new regional alliances.
June 24, 2026
Amelie Botbol
Cait Conley
U.S. News
Dems select Army veteran to take on Lawler, who has a long history of supporting Israel and Jews
“I didn’t serve this country to watch it get sold out by a career politician, who would rather protect his party than his constituents,” Cait Conley stated.
June 23, 2026
Jonathan D. Salant
Dan Goldman
U.S. News
‘Truly a campaign we can all be proud of,’ Goldman says, conceding to Lander
“I have to get even more involved because, apparently, the progressive movement is taking such a deep root in New York City, we have no choice,” Sid Winston, of Brooklyn, told JNS.
June 23, 2026
Rebecca Szlechter
JNS TV
JNS Summit Day 3: Winning the fight for Israel and the Jewish people
Benny Gantz, JNS editor-in-chief Jonathan S. Tobin, Gilad Erdan, Mosab Hassan Yousef, Nissim Black and leading voices in security, diplomacy, media, law and Jewish communal affairs headline the summit’s third day in Jerusalem.
June 22, 2026 10:01 AM
THE COLUMN
Rabbi Yossy Goldman. Credit: Ricci Goldstein Photography.
Column
Are we alone?
Rabbi Yossy Goldman
Moshe Phillips. Credit: Courtesy.
Column
Extremism uncovered at American wing of UNRWA
Moshe Phillips