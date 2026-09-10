More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   World News

Israel, Greece, Cyprus united against Turkish-led Islamic extremism, Israeli minister tells Christian lawmakers

Israel’s Diaspora affairs and combating antisemitism minister has long viewed Ankara as a regional threat due to its open support for Hamas and other jihadist forces.

Etgar Lefkovits
A delegation of American state legislators meet with Diaspora Affairs Minister Amichai Chikli in Jerusalem on September 8, 2026. Credit: Courtesy.
A delegation of American state legislators meet with Diaspora Affairs Minister Amichai Chikli in Jerusalem on September 8, 2026. Credit: Courtesy.
(Sept. 10, 2026 / JNS)

An Israeli cabinet minister said Tuesday that Israel has formed a united alliance with Greece and Cyprus against Turkey.

The remarks by the Diaspora Affairs Minister Amichai Chikli to a group of visiting Christian state legislators from the United States came amid strained tensions between Jerusalem and Istanbul.

“Israel is united with both Greece and Cyprus against Islamic extremism in the region led by Turkey,” Israeli Diaspora Affairs and Combating Antisemitism Minister Amichai Chikli told a visiting delegation from the National Association of Christian Lawmakers.

Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has emerged as one of the most vociferous critics of Israel in the world during the war against Hamas in Gaza triggered by the Oct. 7, 2023, massacre.

The hawkish minister, a member of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s ruling Likud Party, has long viewed the Turkish leader as a hostile regional threat due to his open support for Hamas and other jihadist forces.

Despite his strong support for U.S. President Donald Trump, Chikli also openly criticized American Ambassador to Turkey Tom Barrack, who serves as special presidential envoy for Syria and Iraq, for “acting against the interests of the West, Christians and the United States” in his diplomatic approach toward regional stabilization.

In his remarks to the American state legislators, Chikli also heaped praise on the “flourishing” Christian society in Israel, which he said was the “safest across the whole Muslim world and the Middle East,” and condemned recent attacks against Christians in Israel by ultra-Orthodox extremists.

“We need to better educate our ultra-orthodox youth about Christianity,” he said. “Christianity is our sister religion.”

U.S.-Israel Relations
Etgar Lefkovits
Etgar Lefkovits Etgar Lefkovits
Etgar Lefkovits, an award-winning international journalist, is an Israel correspondent and a feature news writer for JNS. A native of Chicago, he has two decades of experience in journalism, having served as Jerusalem correspondent in one of the world’s most demanding positions. He is currently based in Tel Aviv.
EXPLORE JNS
Unite Against Terror
U.S. News
Anti-dem socialists rally in Manhattan draws about 300
“We’re here to ensure that another 9/11 never happens again, and we’re not afraid to address that the reason 9/11 happened was because of radical Islamic terrorism,” Jayne Zirkle of Lawfare Project told JNS.
September 9, 2026 04:51 PM
Debra Nussbaum Cohen, Rebecca Szlechter
U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres attends an SCO+ meeting during the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, Sept. 1, 2026. Photo by Vyacheslav Prokofyev/Sputnik/Pool via AFP via Getty Images.
Israel News
IDF rejects Guterres’ criticism of Lebanon campaign
The Israeli military pushed back against charges from the United Nations chief regarding strikes targeting Hezbollah strongholds north of the Israeli border.
September 10, 2026 03:33 AM
Akiva Van Koningsveld, JNS Staff
An Israeli military vehicle operates in the village of Taybeh in Southern Lebanon, near the Lebanon-Israel border, July 22, 2026. Photo by Ayal Margolin/Flash90.
Israel News
Last all-Christian village under Palestinian Authority calls on US citizens, permanent residents to prep for lawsuit
The Taybeh municipality said it was filing a civil case in the United States seeking damages in relation to so-called settler violence.
Sept. 8, 2026
Mike Wagenheim
School classroom education campus
U.S. News
Appeals court reviving challenge to Los Angeles ethnic studies materials ‘changes everything,’ Deborah Project says
“As we all know, antisemitism is a mutating virus that changes and spreads as it comes into contact with more people,” Lori Lowenthal Marcus told JNS.
Sept. 8, 2026
Rikki Zagelbaum
Breaking News
04:11
Israel marks three decades of National Health Insurance Law
03:51
IDF highlights Hezbollah use of Lebanese schools for military activity
03:31
Syria condemns Netanyahu’s Mount Hermon visit
03:03
IDF rejects Guterres’s criticism of Lebanon operations
03:01
Israeli Diaspora affairs minister dismisses UK sanctions, takes swipe at foreign secretary
02:53
IDF, Shin Bet strike three Hamas weapons depots in Gaza
02:40
Likud accuses Mohammed Dahlan of being behind disputed ‘Haaretz’ report
02:23
‘We cannot let Iran have a nuclear weapon,’ Trump tells Republican convention
02:09
Trump: I’ll speak to Israel about sanctions on Judea, Samaria towns
01:41
Trump vows ‘a lot more’ strikes on Iranian tankers
01:37
‘We will defeat Iran,’ Netanyahu vows from Hermon peak
01:21
Trump: Iran war will end ‘immediately after the election’
01:05
More than 5,000 sign letter rejecting ‘genocide’ accusation against Israel
00:07
Israel Police to deploy thousands of officers nationwide for High Holidays
23:06
Israeli Defense Ministry launches ’40 Points Plan’ for eastern border
15:57
‘Of course’ Mamdani should attend 9/11 commemoration, New York City Council Speaker Julie Menin says
15:31
Brandeis University to open center for Jewish life named for Robert Kraft
15:12
Pakistan warns Iran to rein in Houthis after strikes on Saudi infrastructure
14:28
Blinken says Haaretz report on Oct. 7 hostage offer ‘complete fiction’
13:55
More police at synagogues, yeshivas for High Holidays, NYPD says
13:24
Eight Muslim countries praise UK sanctions on Judea, Samaria
13:16
UN nuclear watchdog reports Iran to Security Council for first time in 20 years
12:01
British PM defends ban on goods from Judea and Samaria, says UK must ‘always stand with the underdog’
09:14
British opposition leader: Labour put politics before UK interests
08:53
Herzog visits IDF canine unit ahead of Rosh Hashanah
08:23
Israel Police launches first ‘Special in Uniform’ volunteer program
08:03
Israel launches initiative against ostracism and bullying in schools
07:42
Israel advances planning for 1,000-plus homes in Judea and Samaria
07:30
Israel opens first resident embassy in Slovenia
07:22
Israeli FM discusses Judea, Samaria goods ban with Canadian Conservative deputy leader
06:51
IDF detains PA police officers who assaulted Israeli
06:33
US ambassador to France honors Jews deported during Holocaust
06:13
US, Israeli envoys meet in Greece to strengthen ‘excellent cooperation’
06:07
CENTCOM denies IRGC claim of hits on US Navy destroyers
05:58
US embassy in Yemen: Houthis must bear consequences of aggression
05:51
Herzog’s Voice of the People opens applications for global Jewish leadership program
05:43
Israel accuses UN of UNRWA ‘cover-up’ after US watchdog finds probe deficiencies
05:32
US Air Force officer shot down over Iran to recount 50-hour ordeal
05:12
IDF chief to wounded troops: ‘We are with you every step of the way’
04:54
Miliband: Israeli response to Judea, Samaria trade ban ‘damaging’
04:51
Israel deploys world’s longest earthquake-detector cable in Dead Sea
04:31
Israeli para taekwondo athlete Omer Barel wins Swiss Open silver
04:11
Netanyahu orders defamation suit against ‘Haaretz’ over UAE warning report
04:02
Israel gives British consulate in eastern Jerusalem 30 days to close
03:52
Somaliland backs US, Taiwan, Israel against terrorism, president says
03:43
Arkansas governor: State won’t do business with those who boycott Israel
03:31
Gaza force commander meets Albanian ministers
03:18
Israeli security forces dismantle Palestinian terror network, five indicted
03:10
IDF to establish new unmanned systems, AI branch
02:49
Barrack meets Syrian foreign minister for talks on lowering regional tensions
More Updates
JNS TV
Dr. Nirit Shalev-Khalifa and Dina Grossman from Jerusalem's Yad Ben-Zvi Institute scour a Gaza border community following the Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas massacre. Photo by Sarit Uzieli.
JNS TV / The Quad
Gazan activist condemns Hamas and exposes the Western left
September 9, 2026 06:56 AM
Emily Schrader
COLUMNS
Richard Kemp
Opinion
Political warfare against Israel, led by Russia and China
Richard Kemp
Yisrael Medad. Credit: Courtesy.
Column
A Rosh Hashanah message for Hollywood actor Mark Ruffalo and friends
Yisrael Medad