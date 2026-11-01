Israel launches online portal for counterterrorism sanctions

Israel’s Defense Ministry has launched a centralized online portal bringing together the country’s counterterrorism sanctions. The portal includes lists of designated terrorist organizations and individuals, as well as orders to seize and confiscate terrorist assets, the ministry announced.

The National Bureau for Counter-Terror Financing also introduced an automated data service that it says will allow banks, technology companies and other organizations to integrate the information directly into their screening and monitoring systems. The initiative aims to improve access to official sanctions information and strengthen efforts to prevent terrorist financing.