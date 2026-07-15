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News   Israel News

Israel limits US aerial refueling aircraft at Ben-Gurion Airport

The tankers created a bottleneck at the airport due to a shortage of room to park planes.

Etgar Lefkovits
U.S. military aircraft at Ben-Gurion International Airport during the 2026 war with Iran. Photo by Etgar Lefkovits.
U.S. military aircraft at Ben-Gurion International Airport during the 2026 war with Iran. Photo by Etgar Lefkovits.
(July 15, 2026 / JNS)

Israel and the U.S. have agreed to cap the number of American refueling planes parked at Ben-Gurion International Airport at 20, with additional aircraft to be relocated to Israeli Air Force bases, the Transport Ministry announced on Wednesday.

The decision, which comes amid the breakdown of the ceasefire with Iran following its persistent attacks in the Gulf, was made to enable capacity for civilian flights at Israel’s main international gateway during the peak summer travel season, Transport Minister Miri Regev said.

The unprecedented deployment of some 72 U.S. military aircraft at Israel’s main civilian airport, which began in February, was being reduced after the June 17 U.S.-Iran Memorandum of Understanding took effect.

The aircraft created a bottleneck at the airport outside of Tel Aviv, as international carriers resumed flights amid a shortage of parking space.

The U.S. paused the drawdown and returned additional aircraft to the airport this month due to escalating tensions with Iran, bringing the number of aircraft there to exceed the agreed-upon cap.

Amid U.S. dissatisfaction with the limit, new understandings were reached with the American military to enforce the 20-plane limit to keep the busy commercial airport fully operational.

“Israel is a strong military ally, and we appreciate the warm hospitality for American forces as we work shoulder to shoulder in promoting regional security and stability,” U.S. Navy Captain Tim Hawkins, U.S. Central Command spokesperson, said in a statement sent to JNS on Wednesday. “U.S. Central Command will continue working with our Israeli partners to best position U.S. aircraft to support operations.”

U.S.-Israel Relations Iran Defense and Security Operation Roaring Lion/Epic Fury
Etgar Lefkovits
Etgar Lefkovits Etgar Lefkovits
Etgar Lefkovits, an award-winning international journalist, is an Israel correspondent and a feature news writer for JNS. A native of Chicago, he has two decades of experience in journalism, having served as Jerusalem correspondent in one of the world’s most demanding positions. He is currently based in Tel Aviv.
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