Israel reports no Ebola cases after two suspected infections test negative

Israel’s Health Ministry announced Tuesday that tests for two people suspected of Ebola infection after returning from the Democratic Republic of the Congo came back negative.

The ministry said the two individuals remain under medical care.

Israel has never recorded a confirmed Ebola case. Since 2014, several suspected cases have been reported, but all tests came back negative.

The Ebola virus can lead to high fever, bleeding and organ failure. The ministry emphasized that Ebola is not airborne and spreads only through direct contact with bodily fluids from an infected person who is showing symptoms.

Meanwhile, Congo continues to report Ebola infections. According to figures released by the World Health Organization on Tuesday, more than 1,000 cases have been confirmed in the DRC, including 254 deaths.