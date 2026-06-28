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Israel slams ‘dictator’ Erdoğan after anti-Zionism remarks

The Turkish leader “will pass” while the Jewish state will “remain forever,” said Israel’s Foreign Ministry.

JNS Staff
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan addresses the parliament to mark the opening of the new legislative year at the General Assembly of the Turkish Grand National Assembly (TBMM) on Oct. 1, 2024 in Ankara, Turkey. Photo by Serdar Ozsoy/Getty Images.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan addresses parliament to mark the opening of the legislative year at the General Assembly of the Turkish Grand National Assembly (TBMM) in Ankara on Oct. 1, 2024. Photo by Serdar Ozsoy/Getty Images.
(June 28, 2026 / JNS)

Israel’s Foreign Ministry on Saturday sharply rebuked Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan after he accused “Zionism” of threatening Turkey’s survival, calling the Turkish leader a “dictator” who persecutes opponents and backs jihadist groups.

In a post on X, the ministry said that Erdoğan, who “persecutes political opponents, imprisons journalists, massacres Kurds, occupies the territory of Cyprus and backs jihadist groups is now attacking the Middle East’s only democracy,” adding that Israel had “extended its hand in peace to Lebanon just yesterday,” referring to the U.S.-brokered framework of understandings between Beirut and Jerusalem signed in Washington on Friday.

“Erdoğan will pass. Israel will remain forever,” the statement concluded.

Erdoğan’s remarks, delivered earlier on Saturday, described “genocidal, occupying, expansionist” Zionism as an existential threat to Turkey, reflecting a pattern of harsh rhetoric toward the Jewish state since the Oct. 7, 2023 Hamas-led attacks and the ensuing Gaza war.

Ties between Ankara and Jerusalem have deteriorated significantly during the conflict, with Turkey maintaining contacts with Hamas and suspending trade ties while stopping short of a full diplomatic break.

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