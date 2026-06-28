Israel slams ‘dictator’ Erdoğan after anti-Zionism remarks

Israel’s Foreign Ministry on Saturday sharply rebuked Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan after he accused “Zionism” of threatening Turkey’s survival, calling the Turkish leader a “dictator” who persecutes opponents and backs jihadist groups.

In a post on X, the ministry said that Erdoğan, who “persecutes political opponents, imprisons journalists, massacres Kurds, occupies the territory of Cyprus and backs jihadist groups is now attacking the Middle East’s only democracy,” adding that Israel had “extended its hand in peace to Lebanon just yesterday,” referring to the U.S.-brokered framework of understandings between Beirut and Jerusalem signed in Washington on Friday.

“Erdoğan will pass. Israel will remain forever,” the statement concluded.

The dictator who persecutes political opponents, imprisons journalists, massacres Kurds, occupies the territory of Cyprus and backs jihadist groups is now attacking the Middle East’s only democracy.



The same democracy that extended its hand in peace to Lebanon just yesterday.… https://t.co/y194h8K6tu — Israel Foreign Ministry (@IsraelMFA) June 27, 2026

Erdoğan’s remarks, delivered earlier on Saturday, described “genocidal, occupying, expansionist” Zionism as an existential threat to Turkey, reflecting a pattern of harsh rhetoric toward the Jewish state since the Oct. 7, 2023 Hamas-led attacks and the ensuing Gaza war.

Ties between Ankara and Jerusalem have deteriorated significantly during the conflict, with Turkey maintaining contacts with Hamas and suspending trade ties while stopping short of a full diplomatic break.