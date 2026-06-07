Israel, US open talks on post-2028 defense pact

Israel and the United States have begun formal talks on a new bilateral defense framework to replace the current 10-year security assistance Memorandum of Understanding, which is set to expire in 2028, Israel’s Defense Ministry said on Friday.

The negotiations, launched in coordination with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Israel Katz, aim to deepen security cooperation and shift toward a full mutual partnership, including expanded joint research, development and production.

Defense Ministry Director General Maj. Gen. (res.) Amir Baram is leading the Israeli team, working closely with Israel’s ambassador to Washington, Yechiel Leiter. The U.S. delegation is headed by State Department Counselor Daniel Haller and U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee.

Officials from both countries held a kickoff meeting last week, with additional rounds of talks planned in Israel and the United States in the coming weeks.