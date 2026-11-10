Israel warns against swimming with sharks off Hadera coast
Israel’s Nature and Parks Authority on Tuesday renewed its warning against diving and snorkeling near sharks gathering off the Hadera power station, where the animals congregate annually between November and May.
The authority warned of strong currents, whirlpools and discarded fishing equipment near the plant’s warm-water discharge, where swimming is prohibited. It also urged the public to avoid approaching sharks elsewhere along Israel’s coast, citing the death of a 45-year-old man who was attacked while snorkeling near the Hadera power station in April 2025.
⚠️ רשות הטבע והגנים מתריעה מפני צלילה עם כרישים באזור תחנת הכח בחדרה ⚠️— רשות הטבע והגנים (@rashut_hateva) November 10, 2026
עם הגעת הכרישים לאזור תחנת הכוח בחדרה, אנחנו שבים ומתריעים מפני צלילה ושנרקול בסמיכות לכרישים המתרכזים בתקופה זו כמדי שנה (נובמבר עד מאי) באזור תחנת הכוח בחדרה.
בנוסף, באזור שפך המים החמים של תחנת הכוח בו… pic.twitter.com/WokhpPbt3g