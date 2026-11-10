More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
Opinion

The ayatollahs and their Sunni guests

One must distinguish between an enemy’s ideological convictions and the opportunities presented by contact with individuals around them.

Catherine Perez-Shakdam
Ali Khameini
Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei speaks at the Imam Khomeini Hussainia conference hall in Tehran on July 24, 2015. Credit: Seysd Shahaboddin Vajedi via Wikimedia Commons.
Catherine Perez-Shakdam
Catherine Perez-Shakdam Catherine Perez-Shakdam
Catherine Perez-Shakdam is a French geopolitical analyst, policy advisor and author specialising in Iran, political Islamism, national security and international affairs. She serves as chief policy advisor at Stop The Hate UK and executive director of the Forum for Foreign Relations, focusing on countering extremism, strengthening democratic resilience and addressing emerging geopolitical threats.
(Nov. 10, 2026 / JNS)

There is something almost endearing about the Western insistence that Sunni and Shi’ite Islamists cannot possibly cooperate. Fourteen centuries of theological disagreement, we are assured, have rendered their differences insurmountable.

This is a comforting proposition, particularly for those who prefer their enemies neatly arranged into opposing camps. But the men I encountered in Tehran were rather less fastidious.

I remember the visitors who came and went from Nader Talebzadeh’s home. There was tea, coffee, customary courtesies and the quiet business of cultivating relationships. Men from political and religious circles that were supposedly in irreconcilable opposition to Iran’s Shi’ite theology did not seem troubled by any theological inconveniences.

To understand the significance of these encounters, one must first understand Talebzadeh, whose importance has been considerably obscured by the innocent description of him as a filmmaker.

He studied filmmaking at Columbia University in New York before returning to Iran in 1979 as Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini’s revolution seized power. Talebzadeh brought with him an understanding of Western media that the new Islamic Republic was eager to exploit. Television, documentary filmmaking and international conferences offered opportunities to shape perceptions of the revolution far beyond Iran’s borders.

Talebzadeh became the regime’s chief propagandist, enjoying extraordinary access to its leadership. He understood how to translate revolutionary ideology into political influence, and he possessed the contacts to make that influence effective.

I have written before about Talebzadeh’s extraordinary position within the Iranian regime. He facilitated my own access to senior figures, and I visited his properties in Tehran and Qom, staying at the latter.

I was told that Hamas-linked militants had been accommodated at his Qom residence. I cannot independently verify their identities or establish whether individual guests underwent military training. What I witnessed was the broader environment in which such relationships were cultivated and supposedly incompatible religious affiliations presented no obstacle to political hospitality.

The history of these relationships reaches back before the revolution.

Hassan al-Banna founded the Muslim Brotherhood in Egypt in 1928, developing an Islamist political movement whose ideas eventually reached Iranian revolutionary circles. Iranian cleric Navvab Safavi, founder of the radical Islamist group Fada’iyan-e Islam, cultivated relationships with Egyptian Islamists, and Egyptian Islamist thinker Sayyid Qutb’s writings entered Persian political discourse in translation. The late Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei himself participated in that intellectual exchange.

These historical connections are documented in the Encyclopaedia Iranica.

Khomeini’s doctrine of clerical government arose from a distinct Shiite theological tradition. Nevertheless, the Iranian revolutionary movement absorbed ideas circulating within the wider Islamist world, particularly concerning political sovereignty, religious authority and the rejection of secular government.

The resulting relationships were frequently contentious. Iran’s support for Syrian dictator Bashar al-Assad during the Syrian civil war alienated Brotherhood constituencies and strained relations with Hamas.

Sunni Hamas leaders visited Iran repeatedly, while the Islamic Republic provided financial assistance, weapons and military training.

Yet political disagreements seldom prevented Tehran from exploring alternative arrangements.

According to leaked Iranian intelligence cables reported in 2019, representatives of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’ Quds Force met Muslim Brotherhood figures in Turkey in April 2014 to discuss possible cooperation. Egypt, Iraq and Yemen reportedly featured in their conversations. No agreement emerged, but the meeting demonstrated a willingness to consider political accommodation across the sectarian divide.

Hamas offers a considerably more advanced example.

Emerging from the Palestinian Muslim Brotherhood, Hamas established extensive relationships with Tehran despite its Sunni origins. Its leaders visited Iran repeatedly, while the Islamic Republic provided financial assistance, weapons and military training.

In October 2023, the U.S. Treasury identified Khaled Qaddoumi as Hamas’s representative in Tehran and named IRGC personnel involved in training Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad.

Their relationship was hardly free of disagreement. But both parties understood the political value of maintaining it. Hamas required resources, while Tehran sought influence within the Palestinian arena and an additional means of confronting Israel.

Al-Qaeda presents an even more revealing example.

The terror group’s ideological hostility toward Shi’ites is well established. Yet senior Al-Qaeda figures spent years on Iranian territory under arrangements ranging from restrictive custody to more permissive accommodation.

In July 2011, the U.S. Treasury identified an Al-Qaeda facilitation network operating from Iran. A subsequent designation in 2012 described arrangements involving the movement of personnel and funds through Iranian territory.

Some operatives were detained; others enjoyed greater freedom. It would be inaccurate to describe every Al-Qaeda figure in Iran as an honored guest. However, the documented arrangements cannot be dismissed merely because they offend our expectations about sectarian hostility.

My encounters with the late IRGC chief Qassem Soleimani offered another perspective. When I met him in Iraq in 2017, I recall him discussing intelligence contacts reaching into ISIS-associated circles and the political leverage such channels could provide.

I cannot independently establish the precise nature of those contacts. They should not be interpreted as proof of an alliance with ISIS, whose forces fought Iran-backed militias. Soleimani understood, however, that intelligence access, political manipulation and military confrontation could operate simultaneously within the same conflict.

One must distinguish between an enemy’s ideological convictions and the opportunities presented by contact with individuals around them.

The most revealing expression of Tehran’s wider ambition came at the February 2017 conference in support of the Palestinians, which I attended. Then-Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei presented “Palestine” as a cause around which Muslims could unite, notwithstanding their theological disagreements. The calculation was unmistakable. Opposition to Israel could furnish a common political language that sectarian doctrine denied.

Al-Qaeda and ISIS are not organizational branches of the Muslim Brotherhood, and their separate ideological histories must be respected. Nor does every meeting establish financial cooperation or operational command. Yet Iran has repeatedly demonstrated its willingness to cultivate relationships across these divisions when circumstances warrant.

For Western policymakers, the important thing is the methods by which influence is acquired. Follow the intermediaries, conference organizers, financial channels, training relationships and informal contacts. Examine what political actors do together, alongside what they profess to believe.

I remember Talebzadeh’s visitors because their presence exposed the limitations of an analysis based almost entirely on theological categories. Tehran has understood for decades that religious antagonism need not stand in the way of a political opportunity. Washington would do well to understand it, too.

Iran Hamas Terrorism
EXPLORE JNS
U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee speaks to visiting pastors in Jerusalem on Nov, 9, 2026. Credit: Bridges for Peace.
U.S. News
Huckabee: Biblical illiteracy is killing America
“Go home and challenge something that is killing America and killing the faith in America and that is biblical illiteracy,” the U.S. ambassador told a group of visiting pastors in Jerusalem.
November 10, 2026 08:47 AM
Etgar Lefkovits
Yashar! party member Matan Kahana attends the presentation of the party’s candidate list ahead of the upcoming general elections in Rosh HaAyin, Israel, on Sept. 7, 2026. Photo by Chaim Goldberg/Flash90.
Israel News
Opposition bloc agrees on Knesset speaker, key committee chairs
The bloc’s candidate for Knesset speaker is incoming MK Matan Kahana (B’Yachad), who would replace Amir Ohana (Likud).
November 10, 2026 04:35 AM
JNS Staff
Food crawl supporting Jewish-owned businesses in Philadelphia on Nov. 8, 2026. Credit: Courtesy of EndJewHatred.
U.S. News
Kristallnacht eve anti-Jewish boycott backfires, as 10 times as many show up to support targeted Philly eateries
“This was more than solidarity. It was a refusal to let history repeat itself,” Jayne Zirkle of End Jew-Hatred told JNS.
Nov. 9, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
President Isaac Herzog tasks Yashar party chairman Gadi Eisenkot with forming Israel's next government during a ceremony at the President's Residence in Jerusalem, Nov. 8, 2026. Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90.
Israel News
Herzog tasks Gadi Eisenkot with forming next government
“Mr. Eisenkot has received the clear and unequivocal support of a majority of members of Knesset on the most central question: Who has the better chance of forming the next government?” said Israeli President Isaac Herzog.
Nov. 8, 2026
Izzy Salant
Breaking News
10:16
Herzog urges expanded peace agreements at opening of 26th Knesset
09:56
Gulf states approve forward military command in Kuwait
09:46
Shas party reaffirms support for Netanyahu as prime minister
09:36
Wounded veteran Elisha Madan vows to stand on prosthetics for Knesset oath
09:16
Smotrich urges Kahana to refuse Knesset speakership with backing of Joint List, Ra’am
09:03
Yashar seeks vote to replace Knesset Speaker Ohana
09:00
Nikki Haley recounts Iranian assassination plot targeting her on US soil
08:51
WATCH: Israel’s 26th Knesset sworn in
08:36
Iran’s IRGC unveils new ‘missile city’
08:15
Israel warns Iran remains global threat, citing attacks in Europe
07:54
Bereaved mother enters Knesset: ‘Carrying a very big torch’
07:34
US envoy visits Brussels synagogue, calls window damage ‘clearly’ antisemitic
07:14
Police order closure of Ashkelon apartment after arrest of four illegal residents
06:53
B’Yachad lawmaker: 26th Knesset can bring ‘new language’ to deal with divisions
06:33
Canada reimposes sanctions on 11 Iranian entities
06:13
Hostage father Tzvika Mor enters Knesset
05:52
Israel warns against swimming with sharks off Hadera coast
05:32
Israeli cyber chief: Iran trying to harness AI for cyberattacks
05:12
Israel, Morocco seek to deepen defense ties during high-level visit
04:51
France to summon Iranian envoy, seek EU sanctions over cyberattack
04:31
Israeli FM: New Knesset may be last chance to end ‘baseless hatred’
04:11
Opposition bloc agrees on Knesset speaker, key committee chairs
03:50
Zamir: Rabin warned against complacency that contributed to Oct. 7 failures
03:30
Rubio won’t say if US shared intel with France on IRGC cyberattack
03:10
Dutch PM to Jews considering leaving Netherlands: ‘This is your home’
02:49
Trump wants US military financing for Israel to end as soon as possible, Rubio says
02:29
Police arrest suspect in Or Yehuda Israeli flag burning
02:09
Rubio: US can inflict ‘tremendous damage’ on ICC
01:48
Board of Peace urges Israel to ‘immediately’ facilitate winter supplies for Gaza
01:28
IDF fires on suspected stone-throwers in Samaria
01:08
Israel’s 26th Knesset to be sworn in
17:31
Trump says Gulf states prefer ‘status quo’ on Iran
14:59
Armed individual attempted to enter Washington shul over weekend
14:53
Rep. Massie files articles of impeachment against Hegseth
14:42
IDF distributes 65,000 flu vaccines to units ahead of winter
14:25
France accuses Iran of cyberattacks that defrosted supermarket freezers
13:47
Eisenkot, Liberman agree next Knesset speaker will come from Yashar
13:17
Blinken says Israel did not target civilians in Gaza
12:50
Petition for inquiry into UK involvement in Gaza war tops 100,000 signatures
12:19
Israel advancing winter preparedness plan in coordination with the Gaza Board of Peace, international organizations
12:01
Netanyahu demands unity government with him at head
11:28
UN’s Albanese invokes Auschwitz survivor Primo Levi in post about Gaza flooding
11:00
Terror suspect in Krakow mass shooting dies of wounds
10:30
IDF marks Kristallnacht: ‘The Jewish people aren’t defenseless anymore’
10:00
Police arrest some 600 fugitives in Judea and Samaria
09:30
IDF arrests 10 suspected terrorists over attack plot in Samaria
08:55
Police probe threatening flyers in north Tel Aviv
08:35
Tens of thousands celebrate Sigd in Jerusalem
08:15
Eisenkot’s party asks haredi factions to help oust Knesset speaker
07:54
Two Palestinians arrested over stone attack that injured Israelis
More Updates
JNS TV
Trump Vance
JNS TV / The Quad
Iran celebrates Trump’s midterm losses as Vance calls for shift in U.S.-Israel ties
November 10, 2026 04:56 AM
Fleur Hassan-Nahoum
COLUMNS
Jonathan S. Tobin
Editor-in-Chief
Kristallnacht eve wasn’t the day to ‘shelter in place’ against antisemites
Jonathan S. Tobin