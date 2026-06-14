Israeli air raid in Beirut ‘will not go unanswered,’ Iranian general warns

A senior Iranian military official on Sunday warned that the Israeli strike in Beirut, targeting its Lebanese proxy Hezbollah, will be met with a response.

IRGC Brig. Gen. Mohammad Jafar Asadi, deputy commander of the Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, Tehran’s highest operational military command, told the state-run Defa Press outlet that Jerusalem’s “crimes” in Lebanon “will not go unanswered.”

The Israel Defense Forces on Sunday attacked Hezbollah terrorist targets in Beirut’s southern suburbs “in response to continued Hezbollah attacks on Israel’s territory,” the Prime Minister’s Office in Jerusalem said.

The Iranian-backed terrorist organization launched three drones on Sunday morning that exploded inside Israel in two separate incidents, according to the IDF. No injuries were reported.

The retaliatory strike targeted a Beirut command center “used by Hezbollah terrorists to advance terrorist attacks against the citizens of the State of Israel and IDF soldiers operating in Southern Lebanon,” the military said.

Earlier this month, Iran launched several missile barrages at Israel in defense of Hezbollah, shattering a fragile ceasefire that had been in place since April 8.

The attack came after the IDF carried out a precision strike in Beirut’s southern suburbs.

Ebrahim Rezaei, spokesperson for the Iranian parliament’s Foreign Policy and National Security Committee, said in response to the renewed IDF attack on Sunday that the Islamic Republic should “discipline the Zionist regime” before reaching a diplomatic agreement with the United States.

“If this rabid dog is not controlled, it will bite your leg before the ink is dry on the agreement,” the senior lawmaker tweeted.

Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said the Israeli strike “once again showed that the United States either has no will to implement its commitments or lacks the ability to do so.

“You cannot gain concessions by showing a green light to the regime [i.e., Israel]. The bad cop-good cop game has become old,” Ghalibaf wrote in a post on X.

“If you do not have the will and ability to implement your commitments, it is not possible to speak of continuing the path,” he concluded.