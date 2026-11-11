Israeli delegation lands in Morocco to deepen military cooperation

An Israeli defense delegation led by Defense Ministry Director General Maj. Gen. (res.) Amir Baram met senior Moroccan defense officials in Rabat on Monday to strengthen military cooperation, including defense technology, manufacturing and joint training, the Israeli Ministry of Defense said on Tuesday.

The delegation, visiting at the direction of Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz, also met with Moroccan intelligence officials, according to the ministry.

Baram is scheduled to inaugurate the permanent headquarters of Israel’s defense attaché in Rabat, headed by Col. Sharon Itach. “Morocco is not just another defense partner. It is much more than that,” Baram said, citing Jewish heritage and deep historical ties between the two peoples.

Israel renewed diplomatic relations with Morocco in 2020 as part of the U.S.-brokered Abraham Accords. In November 2021, security ties between the two nations were officially cemented following the signing of a defense Memorandum of Understanding that facilitated cooperation in the fields of intelligence, industrial collaboration, military training and more.

The Israel Defense Forces has since conducted joint training with the Royal Moroccan Armed Forces (FAR) across a range of fields, according to the Israeli Defense Ministry.

Most defense deals with Rabat are executed under government-to-government agreements led by the ministry. Israeli defense industries are also supporting the establishment of an independent Moroccan defense industry through joint ventures and offset agreements, the ministry said.

Baram’s trip to Morocco reflects the ministry’s strategy to deepen defense cooperation with friendly nations and expand defense exports to strengthen the IDF’s force buildup, influence foreign policy, and bolster the Israeli defense industry and economy, the ministry added.

Israel and Morocco Deepen Defense Cooperation: Israel MOD Director General Leads Delegation to Morocco to Strengthen Defense Ties 🇮🇱🇲🇦



Read More: https://t.co/yTPa3YblQe pic.twitter.com/BbL2dbLhSh — Ministry of Defense (@Israel_MOD) November 10, 2026

In October, the ministry opened its first national pavilion in Morocco at the Marrakech Airshow 2026, marking the Jewish state’s first official participation in the defense exhibition since the signing of the Abraham Accords, the ministry said at the time.

The Marrakech Airshow took place from Oct. 7 to Oct. 10 at the Royal Moroccan Air Force Base in Marrakech, Morocco.

Eight Israeli defense companies showcased combat-proven technologies, including loitering munitions, AI-powered robotic systems, autonomous navigation for unmanned aerial vehicles, laser guidance for first-person view drones and satellite communications.

For the First Time in Morocco: Israel MOD Opened a National Pavilion and Led an Israeli Delegation to Marrakech Airshow 2026 🇮🇱🇲🇦



Read More: https://t.co/z0u8s2NnWA pic.twitter.com/WhblElHoyi — Ministry of Defense (@Israel_MOD) October 8, 2026

Elbit Systems, Israel Aerospace Industries and Rafael Advanced Defense Systems exhibited alongside the Defense Ministry pavilion.

Museum covering 2,500 years of Moroccan Jewish history

The Museum of Moroccan Jewish Culture was opened last month in the North African country, marking the first time an Arab Muslim country has allocated public funds to establish a museum dedicated to Jewish culture.

The museum in the northeastern Moroccan city of Fez, which opened its doors on Oct. 12, is located in the ancient Jewish quarter or Mellah, 100 meters from the Museum of Islamic Arts, in a move meant to highlight the country’s history of coexistence between Jews and Muslims.

The 1,700-square-meter (18,300 square-foot) site, donated by the local Jewish community, covers 2,500 years of Moroccan Jewish history.

Around 250,000 Jews lived in Morocco in 1948, which was once home to the largest Jewish community in North Africa, before waves of emigration to Israel, France and Canada.

About 2,000 Jews live in Morocco today, making it the largest Jewish community in the Arab world.