Israeli economy grows at 8% annualized rate in third quarter

Israel’s economy grew at an annualized rate of 8% in the third quarter of 2026, according to preliminary figures released on Monday by the country’s Central Bureau of Statistics.

Gross domestic product increased 1.9% from the second quarter on a seasonally adjusted basis. Excluding adjustments for overseas production, GDP grew at an annualized rate of 4%, equivalent to a quarterly increase of 1%.

צמיחה במשק: התוצר המקומי הגולמי עלה ב-8.0% ברבעון השלישי של 2026https://t.co/w67OrxWBNV pic.twitter.com/QpP4vgjfdT — הלשכה המרכזית לסטטיסטיקה (@lamas_dovrut) November 16, 2026

Business-sector GDP rose at an annualized rate of 11.5%, or 5.3% excluding adjustments for overseas production. Private consumption increased 6.4%, while investment in fixed assets climbed 11.3%.

Exports of goods and services, excluding startups and diamonds, surged at an annualized rate of 51.5%. A separate export measure excluding adjustments for overseas production rose 18.4%.

Imports, excluding defense imports, ships, aircraft and diamonds, increased at an annualized rate of 16.1%. Public consumption fell 1.9%.

On a seasonally adjusted basis, GDP grew 6.7% compared with the third quarter of 2025, or 2.8% excluding adjustments for overseas production. Private consumption rose 3.7% over the same period, investment in fixed assets increased 9.2% and public consumption grew 2.8%.

The figures are the bureau’s first estimate for the July-September period.