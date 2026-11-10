Israeli FM: New Knesset may be last chance to end ‘baseless hatred’

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar called on Tuesday for the formation of a national unity government, saying that the 26th Knesset might have the last opportunity to change course from “baseless hatred” that has plagued “almost every corner of Israeli society.”

The challenges that the Jewish state is facing today, “unlike any it has known since its establishment,” demand genuine Zionist unity, Sa’ar tweeted.

“If there is unity, this Knesset will be blessed. If there is no unity, who knows what the consequences will be,” he continued.

Ahead of the swearing-in of the Knesset at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Israel’s top diplomat said he is “glad” to return to the Likud party, which he called his “political home,” following an interim period in which he served as chairman of the New Hope–The United Right faction.

Sa’ar added that he has served in every Knesset since the 16th, with the exception of one, and is looking forward to uttering the words “I commit” for his tenth time.