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Daniel S. Mariaschin. Credit: B’nai B’rith International.

Daniel S. Mariaschin

Daniel S. Mariaschin is the CEO of B’nai B’rith International.

Armed Rebels During the Iranian Revolution 1979
Opinion
Lawmakers with blinders
What seems to be missing in the indignant, self-absorbed statements by certain Congress members is a severe absence of self-respect for their country and for the “values” they say they hold.
Mar. 5, 2026
Daniel S. Mariaschin
Locker Room
Opinion
What we can all learn from Mrs. Kellom
Jan. 13, 2026
Daniel S. Mariaschin
Footbridge Gunmen Used for Chanukah Attack on Bondi Beach, Australia
Opinion
The list is getting longer
Dec. 15, 2025
Daniel S. Mariaschin
Zionism UN Vote 1975
Opinion
50 years ago, with one vote, the UN set in motion today’s anti-Zionism
The autocrats and opportunists at the United Nations lob any conceivable canard at Israelis, no matter how brazen; from “apartheid” to “gender-based violence” to “Judaizing” Jerusalem.
Nov. 10, 2025
David J. Michaels
‘Bau, Artist at War’
Opinion
Now on screen, a little-known story of resilience
“Bau, Artist at War,” tells the story of graphic artist Joseph Bau, interned in the Krakow-Plaszów concentration camp from 1942 to 1945, and his wife, Rebecca Tennenbaum.
Sep. 17, 2025
Daniel S. Mariaschin
Iran Missiles, Tel Aviv
Opinion
‘Chicken Little’ and the fight against Iran
Those who claim the sky is falling because Israel is standing up to the neighborhood bully are either tremendously naive or find something appealing in Tehran’s culture of hate—or both.
Jun. 16, 2025
Daniel S. Mariaschin
Royal Palace of Madrid
Opinion
Spain and Europe’s ongoing obsession with Israel
A week or two of goodwill toward Israel following the terror attacks on Oct. 7, 2023, have morphed into a year-and-a-half of laceration of Israel for seeking to defeat an existential enemy.
May. 28, 2025
Daniel S. Mariaschin
Holocaust Cattle Car Exhibit
Opinion
How does one ‘remember’? Challenges as the years go by ...
Memory is not the work of a day. We must not lose a minute in telling—and retelling—what happened when the world turned dark.
Jan. 23, 2025
Daniel S. Mariaschin
Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez speaks with media during a visit by the prime ministers of Spain and Belgium to the Rafah border crossing in Egypt, Nov. 24, 2023. Photo by Ali Moustafa/Getty Images.
Opinion
Spain’s Israel problem
For a country that exiled its Jewish community—and tortured and sentenced to death thousands of Jews—you would think that it would show some sensitivity towards Israel, recognizing the threats it faces.
Oct. 15, 2024
Daniel S. Mariaschin
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides (center) and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis in Nicosia, Sept. 4, 2023. Photo by Amos Ben-Gershom/GPO.
Opinion
Israel and Greece in the aftermath of Oct. 7
Amid the war in Gaza, the new Hellenic-Israel relationship is weathering its first crisis.
May. 26, 2024
Daniel S. Mariaschin
A publicity still of Jewish baseball legend Sandy Koufax. Source: New York Public Library Picture Collection via Wikimedia Commons
Opinion
Jewish American Heritage Month and the crisis of antisemitism
We must tell our extraordinary story to open and fair-minded Americans.
May. 14, 2024
Daniel S. Mariaschin
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