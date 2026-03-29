Israeli forces strike Hezbollah sites across Lebanon

Israeli forces struck Hezbollah terror infrastructure in Beirut and additional areas across Lebanon overnight, the military said on Sunday.

Targets included weapons depots and operational buildings. The Israel Defense Forces also dismantled a loaded, ready-to-launch rocket launcher in the Beqaa area aimed toward Israel.

The military said the strikes targeted sites used by Hezbollah to plan and carry out attacks on Israeli soldiers and civilians, adding that it would continue operating against the Iran-backed terror group.