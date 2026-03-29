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Israeli forces strike Hezbollah sites across Lebanon

IDF hits Hezbollah targets in Beirut and Beqaa, dismantling a loaded rocket launcher and vowing to keep acting against the Iran-backed terror group.

Mar. 29, 2026
JNS Staff

Israeli forces strike Hezbollah sites across Lebanon

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An Israeli military helicopter flies near the Israeli border with Lebanon, during the war with Iran and Hezbollah and ongoing missile fire toward Israel, March 28, 2026. Photo by Ayal Margolin/Flash90.
An Israeli military helicopter flies near the Israeli border with Lebanon, during the war with Iran and Hezbollah and ongoing missile fire toward Israel, March 28, 2026.
Photo by Ayal Margolin/Flash90.
( Mar. 29, 2026 / JNS )

Israeli forces struck Hezbollah terror infrastructure in Beirut and additional areas across Lebanon overnight, the military said on Sunday.

Targets included weapons depots and operational buildings. The Israel Defense Forces also dismantled a loaded, ready-to-launch rocket launcher in the Beqaa area aimed toward Israel.

The military said the strikes targeted sites used by Hezbollah to plan and carry out attacks on Israeli soldiers and civilians, adding that it would continue operating against the Iran-backed terror group.

Operation Roaring Lion/Epic Fury Middle East
JNS Staff
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