Israeli forces uncover infiltration tunnel near Jerusalem, arrest 36

Israeli security forces arrested 36 suspects during an overnight raid after uncovering an underground passage believed to have been used by Palestinians to enter Jerusalem illegally from Judea and Samaria, the Israel Police said on Monday.

The passage, discovered near the village of a-Ram, used existing sewer infrastructure to reach the Beit Hanina neighborhood in the northern part of the capital. According to police, its entrance was concealed beneath a parked commercial vehicle and accessible through the vehicle itself.

Border Police officers, undercover units and Israel Defense Forces troops arrested 32 suspected illegal infiltrators and four people suspected of assisting them. All 36 were transferred for questioning, police said.