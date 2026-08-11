Israeli Health Ministry: Man suspected of having Ebola quarantined

A man in Israel is suspected of contracting Ebola while visiting the Democratic Republic of the Congo, the Israeli Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

The individual, who returned to Israel several days ago, sought medical attention after developing a fever.

The ministry emphasized that the necessary tests are currently being conducted, with definitive results expected within the next 24 hours.

The man is being treated at Soroka Medical Center in Beersheva in isolation, in accordance with professional protocols and based on the assessments conducted, according to the statement.

An epidemiological investigation is also underway.

The ministry reiterated its call to the public to avoid non-essential travel to areas where there is active Ebola transmission, particularly the DRC and Uganda. Those traveling to these areas are advised to seek individual pre-travel advice at a travel medicine clinic.

Travelers returning from the DRC or Uganda who develop a fever or unusual symptoms within 21 days of returning are asked to remain at home, avoid contact with others, and contact the ministry’s Kol HaBriut health hotline at *5400, the ministry said.

Israel announced last month that has delivered three tons of medical aid to the DRC to assist its efforts to confront an Ebola outbreak.