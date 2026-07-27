Israel sends three tons of medical aid to Congo amid Ebola epidemic

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar said on Monday that Israel has delivered three tons of medical aid to the Democratic Republic of the Congo to assist its efforts to confront an Ebola outbreak.

Sa’ar spoke alongside his Congolese counterpart, Thérèse Kayikwamba Wagner, who arrived in Jerusalem with an expanded delegation to sign two Memoranda of Understanding on cooperation in diplomatic training and on holding political consultations between the two countries’ foreign ministries.

Sa’ar and Kayikwamba Wagner spoke to reporters after first meeting privately at the ministry.

“Israel stands with its friends in good times but also in the bad,” the Foreign Ministry quoted Israel’s top diplomat as saying.

“As a member of the United Nations Security Council, your voice is even more meaningful. We appreciate your support at the ICC [International Criminal Court] against the blood libels against the Jewish state,” Sa’ar added, referring to allegations made at the international court against Israel’s military conduct in the war against Hamas in Gaza.

Kayikwamba Wagner told reporters that her country “attaches great importance to its relations with the State of Israel. Our two nations share significant potential for cooperation. We are committed to strengthening our partnership in key areas such as investment, innovation, agriculture, healthcare, education, diplomatic training and emerging technologies, all with the aim of advancing the well-being and prosperity of our people.”

She continued, “I wish to extend our sincere gratitude to the State of Israel for its sizable contribution and support to our efforts in dealing with the Ebola epidemic in the northern and northeastern parts of the DRC.”