More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   Israel News

Israel sends three tons of medical aid to Congo amid Ebola epidemic

Foreign Minister Sa’ar hosted his Congolese counterpart in Jerusalem to sign two Memoranda of Understanding.

JNS Staff
Democratic Republic of the Congo’s Foreign Minister Thérèse Kayikwamba Wagner (left) and Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar in Jerusalem, on July 27, 2026. Credit: Oz Schechter.
Democratic Republic of the Congo’s Foreign Minister Thérèse Kayikwamba Wagner and Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar in Jerusalem, July 27, 2026. Photo by Oz Schechter.
(July 27, 2026 / JNS)

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar said on Monday that Israel has delivered three tons of medical aid to the Democratic Republic of the Congo to assist its efforts to confront an Ebola outbreak.

Sa’ar spoke alongside his Congolese counterpart, Thérèse Kayikwamba Wagner, who arrived in Jerusalem with an expanded delegation to sign two Memoranda of Understanding on cooperation in diplomatic training and on holding political consultations between the two countries’ foreign ministries.

Sa’ar and Kayikwamba Wagner spoke to reporters after first meeting privately at the ministry.

“Israel stands with its friends in good times but also in the bad,” the Foreign Ministry quoted Israel’s top diplomat as saying.

“As a member of the United Nations Security Council, your voice is even more meaningful. We appreciate your support at the ICC [International Criminal Court] against the blood libels against the Jewish state,” Sa’ar added, referring to allegations made at the international court against Israel’s military conduct in the war against Hamas in Gaza.

Kayikwamba Wagner told reporters that her country “attaches great importance to its relations with the State of Israel. Our two nations share significant potential for cooperation. We are committed to strengthening our partnership in key areas such as investment, innovation, agriculture, healthcare, education, diplomatic training and emerging technologies, all with the aim of advancing the well-being and prosperity of our people.”

She continued, “I wish to extend our sincere gratitude to the State of Israel for its sizable contribution and support to our efforts in dealing with the Ebola epidemic in the northern and northeastern parts of the DRC.”

Africa Health Israeli Foreign Policy
JNS Staff
JNS Staff JNS Staff
See more from JNS Staff
EXPLORE JNS
U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres addresses the Eleventh Review Conference of the Parties to the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons at the U.N. Headquarters in New York City, April 27, 2026. Credit: Eskinder Debebe/UN Photo.
World News
Israel: Guterres cements ‘infamous legacy’ with second term for UN rights chief
Describing the move as “unprecedented and highly controversial,” Israel’s Foreign Ministry said it ties “the hands of his successor” and degrades the U.N.’s “rules-based order.”
July 27, 2026
David Isaac
IDF troops seen near the town of Susya, in the Mount Hebron area, where a Palestinian assailant stole a reservist soldier’s weapon, on July 25, 2026. Credit: TPS-IL.
Israel News
Israeli forces nab four Palestinians after off-duty soldier attacked in Hebron Hills
“All of the terrorists were transferred to the security forces for further investigation,” authorities added.
July 27, 2026
JNS Staff
View of the Israeli border with Syria on a winter day from the Golan Heights, Dec. 10, 2025. Credit: Michael Giladi/Flash90.
Israel News
Two Israeli civilians cross border into Syria, IDF says
The incident joins a series of similar ones in recent months, posing a danger to the safety of IDF troops, according to the military.
July 27, 2026
JNS Staff
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu holds a press conference at the Prime Minister's Office in Jerusalem, June 15, 2026. Photo by Olivier Fitoussi/POOL.
Israel News
Netanyahu: Iran ‘first and foremost’ on agenda during White House visit
“Our goal is to safeguard our security while also expanding the circle of peace around us,” he added.
July 27, 2026
JNS Staff
The mold found at the Kishle site in Jerusalem used to produce the faces of female figurines, alongside a reconstruction produced from it. Photo by Emil Aladjem/Israel Antiquities Authority/TPS-IL.
Israel News
First Temple-period figurine mold uncovered in Jerusalem excavation
The find will be housed in an archaeology, art and innovation wing of the Tower of David Museum slated to open in late 2028.
July 27, 2026
Pesach Benson/TPS-IL , Joshua Marks
US Senator Lindsey Graham speaks during a press conference in Tel Aviv, August 28, 2025. Photo by Flash90.
U.S. News
WATCH: Lindsey Graham compares Trump, Netanyahu to Roosevelt, Churchill
A clip from an upcoming documentary on the late U.S. senator shows him praising the two leaders in the context of confronting Iran.
July 27, 2026
JNS Staff
Iran Javad Zarif
JNS TV / The Quad
Is Iran’s regime falling apart?
July 27, 2026 08:25 AM
Fleur Hassan-Nahoum
THE COLUMN
Column
For whom the bell polls
Ruthie Blum
Ben Cohen. Credit: Courtesy.
Glocal Focus
Mamdani can still threaten Netanyahu without arresting him
Ben Cohen