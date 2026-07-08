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News   Israel News

Netanyahu visits Haifa naval base

Israel must secure shipping lanes and ensure freedom of maritime trade, the prime minister said.

JNS Staff
Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks with Israel Navy Commander Vice Adm. Eyal Harel during a visit to the Haifa Naval Base on July 7, 2026. Photo by Kobi Gideon/GPO.
Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks with Israel Navy Commander Vice Adm. Eyal Harel during a visit to the Haifa Naval Base on July 7, 2026. Photo by Kobi Gideon/GPO.
(July 8, 2026 / JNS)

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visited the Haifa Naval Base on Tuesday alongside Navy commander Vice Adm. Eyal Harel, where he received an operational briefing and met with service members.

Netanyahu said Israel’s navy is tasked with securing shipping lanes and ensuring freedom of maritime trade, calling its capabilities “impressive” and praising coordination with other security forces.

“I have set a simple goal: The goal of the Navy, and of the State of Israel, is to ensure the shipping lanes and the freedom of maritime trade, which are so vital to the State of Israel,” the premier said. “I am impressed by what you have done so far, and by what you plan to do together with the rest of the security forces. I wish you great success.”

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