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News   Israel News

Israeli troops fire on Palestinian vehicle after suspected ramming attempt

No injuries were reported in the incident.

JNS Staff
The Hashmonaim Crossing near Modi'in Illit, the largest Israeli city in Judea and Samaria, Oct. 8, 2015. Photo by Eddie Gerald/Getty Images.
The Hashmonaim Crossing near Modi’in Illit, the largest Israeli city in Judea and Samaria, Oct. 8, 2015. Photo by Eddie Gerald/Getty Images.
(July 7, 2026 / JNS)

Israel Defense Forces soldiers opened fire on a Palestinian vehicle that attempted to ram troops at a security checkpoint in western Samaria on Tuesday.

The military confirmed to JNS that the vehicular assault at the Hashmonaim Crossing near the city of Modi’in, in central Israel, was being investigated as a suspected terrorist attack.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

Palestinian terrorists targeted Israeli Jews in Judea and Samaria at least 5,051 times in 2025, according to figures published by the Rescuers Without Borders (Hatzalah Judea and Samaria) NGO.

The figures do not include the hundreds of violent attacks on Israeli security personnel occurring during counter-terrorism operations.

Twenty-four Israeli civilians were murdered in Judea and Samaria in 2025, and more than 400 others were wounded, per the group’s annual report.

The findings, which were cross-checked against official data from Israeli security agencies, included 3,299 instances of rock-throwing, 458 firebomb attacks, 655 attempts to blind drivers with laser pointers, 286 attacks involving explosives and 19 shootings.

Judea and Samaria Defense and Security
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