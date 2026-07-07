German FM to visit Israel, sign Yad Vashem funding deal

German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul arrives on Tuesday for a short visit to Israel as the guest of Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar. This is the ninth meeting between the two in the past year.

During the meeting, the ministers will sign an agreement between the governments of Germany and Israel, under which Germany will provide financial support in the amount of five million euros per year to Yad Vashem for the purpose of Holocaust research and documentation, and for conducting education and commemoration activities.

The move was initiated in meetings between Yad Vashem Chairman Dani Dayan and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and Wadephul last September in Berlin.

The agreement states that it comes as the governments are “aware of the eternal responsibility of the German people for past events—that is, the events of the Holocaust and their consequences, confronting them and acting to preserve and strengthen the memory of the Holocaust through Yad Vashem.”