More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   Israel News

German FM to visit Israel, sign Yad Vashem funding deal

The accord will grant €5M annual support from Berlin to the Holocaust museum in Jerusalem.

TPS-IL Staff
German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul (L), accompanied by his Israeli counterpart Gideon Saar, visits the Hall of Remembrance at the Yad Vashem Holocaust Memorial museum in Jerusalem on May 11, 2025, during his visit to Israel. Photo by Gil Cohen-Magen/AFP via Getty Images.
German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul (L), accompanied by his Israeli counterpart, Gideon Sa’ar, visits the Hall of Remembrance at the Yad Vashem Holocaust Memorial museum in Jerusalem, May 11, 2025. Photo by Gil Cohen-Magen/AFP via Getty Images.
(July 7, 2026 / JNS)

German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul arrives on Tuesday for a short visit to Israel as the guest of Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar. This is the ninth meeting between the two in the past year.

During the meeting, the ministers will sign an agreement between the governments of Germany and Israel, under which Germany will provide financial support in the amount of five million euros per year to Yad Vashem for the purpose of Holocaust research and documentation, and for conducting education and commemoration activities.

The move was initiated in meetings between Yad Vashem Chairman Dani Dayan and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and Wadephul last September in Berlin.

The agreement states that it comes as the governments are “aware of the eternal responsibility of the German people for past events—that is, the events of the Holocaust and their consequences, confronting them and acting to preserve and strengthen the memory of the Holocaust through Yad Vashem.”

Holocaust
TPS-IL Staff
EXPLORE JNS
The Hashmonaim Crossing near Modi'in Illit, the largest Israeli city in Judea and Samaria, Oct. 8, 2015. Photo by Eddie Gerald/Getty Images.
Israel News
Israeli troops fire on Palestinian vehicle after suspected ramming attempt
No injuries were reported in the incident.
July 7, 2026
JNS Staff
Israeli Air Force and Hellenic Air Force aircraft participate in a joint aerial refueling exercise over Greece in November 2025. Credit: Israel Defense Forces Spokesperson's Unit.
Israel News
Israeli, Greek air forces hold joint aerial refueling exercise
The drill took place shortly before the 2026 NATO Summit in Ankara.
July 7, 2026
Akiva Van Koningsveld
A Jordanian fence gate in Naharayim (Two Rivers) and Peace Park—a site adjacent to the Israel-Jordan border where the Yarmouk River flows into the Jordan River. Naharayim, Oct. 2, 2019. Photo by Kobi Richter/TPS.
Israel News
Israel launches new Eastern Border Directorate
The plan includes the establishment of around 40 new communities.
July 7, 2026
Ehud Amiton/TPS-IL
IDF troops
Israel News
IAF strike targets vehicle carrying four suspects near Lebanon border
“The IDF will not allow the Hezbollah terrorist organization to harm Israeli civilians or soldiers, and will continue to operate to remove immediate threats,” the military said.

July 7, 2026
JNS Staff
Nahal Brigade infantrymen in Beit Hanoun, northern Gaza, January 2025. Credit: IDF.
Israel News
IDF strike kills Hamas training commander in northern Gaza
Fadi Falah Ashour Daghmash oversaw “various training programs,” including some leading up to the Oct. 7 massacre, the military said.
July 7, 2026
French Jewish immigrants celebrate their arrival at Ben Gurion Airport after a flight carrying 128 new immigrants landed in Israel on July 6, 2026. Photo by Gideon Markowicz/TPS-IL.
Israel News
French immigration wave continues with 128 new arrivals in Israel
Over 6,500 Jews from France have relocated since the Hamas-led attacks of Oct. 7, 2023.
July 7, 2026
Pesach Benson/TPS-IL
A shepherd tends to a flock of sheep and goats in the Judean Desert, April 16, 2026. Photo by Chaim Goldberg/Flash90.
JNS TV / Judeacation
Are Iranian drones the next threat in Judea and Samaria?
July 6, 2026 04:48 AM
Josh Hasten
THE COLUMN
Column
Will the end of Netanyahu boost support for Israel?
Benjamin Kerstein
Ben Cohen. Credit: Courtesy.
Column
God bless America
Ben Cohen