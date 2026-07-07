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Israel: Erdogan’s NATO summit crackdown shows fear of public

Israel’s Foreign Ministry condemned arrests and censorship ahead of the meeting in Ankara.

JNS Staff
Turkish police officers (L) and demonstrators clash during an anti-NATO demonstration in Ankara, ahead of a NATO summit, on July 5, 2026. Photo by Adem Altan / AFP via Getty Images.
Turkish police officers (L) and demonstrators clash during an anti-NATO demonstration in Ankara, ahead of a NATO summit, on July 5, 2026. Photo by Adem Altan / AFP via Getty Images.
(July 7, 2026 / JNS)

Israel’s Foreign Ministry on Monday accused Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s government of fearing its own citizens as Turkey hosts a NATO summit in Ankara this week.

Erdogan’s Turkey was welcoming the summit “while arresting opposition leaders, silencing journalists, banning protests, and censoring independent media,” the ministry said in an X post on Monday.

“When a government fears its own people, it tells you everything you need to know about that regime,” the post continued, sharing a Guardian article on the Turkish authorities’ pre-summit clampdown.

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