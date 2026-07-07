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Israeli public diplomacy czar holds first meeting with advocacy groups

“Israel is fighting the world’s fight, and it is a battle of good vs. evil,” said Tzipi Hotovely at the JNS International Policy Summit.

Then-Israeli Diaspora Affairs Minister Tzipi Hotovely, Feb. 19, 2020. Photo by Olivier Fitoussi/Flash90.
Then-Israeli Diaspora Affairs Minister Tzipi Hotovely, Feb. 19, 2020. Photo by Olivier Fitoussi/Flash90.
(July 7, 2026 / JNS)

Tzipi Hotovely, head of the National Public Diplomacy Directorate in the Israeli Prime Minister’s Office, held her first meeting with pro-Israel groups, she said on Tuesday.

Hotovely led the meeting jointly with Israeli Diaspora Affairs and Combating Antisemitism Minister Amichai Chikli, she said in a post on X.

“The Israeli Public Diplomacy Forum gets underway,” the PR czar tweeted. “Special thanks to Minister Chikli, ministry director-general Avi Scali and their team for shifting from defense to offense and working together with organizations on the ground to strengthen Israel’s public diplomacy.”

A member of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s ruling Likud Party and a former deputy foreign minister and ambassador to the U.K., Hotovely took up her new office on May 5.

She told the JNS International Policy Summit in Jerusalem last month that the Jewish state needs to frame its story as a battle for Western civilization, and not through the eyes of victimhood.

“Israel is fighting the world’s fight, and it is a battle of good vs. evil,” she said. “Telling the story from the point of view of victim-hood is losing the story because this is not the message.”

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