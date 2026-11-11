Israel’s EU envoy: Hamas abusing Gazans to turn world against Israel

Israel’s ambassador to the European Union, Avi Nir-Feldklein, accused Hamas of deliberately abusing Gaza residents to turn international opinion against Israel.

“Hamas abuses the people of Gaza, both because that is what a terrorist organization does, and to ensure the international community blames Israel for their suffering,” he wrote on X on Wednesday. “Unfortunately, it is succeeding on both fronts. Time to Free Gaza from Hamas!”

His remarks accompanied a Telegraph report accusing Hamas of confiscating tents from displaced Palestinians and obstructing efforts to provide more durable shelters as deadly storms battered the Gaza Strip. According to the report, Palestinians accused the terrorist organization of seeking to control humanitarian aid distribution for financial gain.