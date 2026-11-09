More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   U.S. News

Eisenkot could help repair Israel’s ties with Democrats, former Obama official says

“It will open up some space for the Democrats, who do care deeply about the relationship with Israel, to have a more positive agenda on how to deal with Israel to counter those who just want to isolate and punish Israel,” Joel Rubin told JNS.

Jonathan D. Salant
Yashar party chairman and former IDF chief of staff Gadi Eisenkot attends an election rally at Hangar 11 in Tel Aviv on Oct. 25, 2026. Photo by Miriam Alster/Flash90.
Yashar party chairman and former IDF chief of staff Gadi Eisenkot attends an election rally at Hangar 11 in Tel Aviv on Oct. 25, 2026. Photo by Miriam Alster/Flash90.
(Nov. 9, 2026 / JNS)

Israeli President Isaac Herzog’s decision to ask former military chief Gadi Eisenkot to form the country’s next government could reverse the worsening relations between the Jewish state and the Democratic Party, a former deputy U.S. assistant secretary of state said.

Joel Rubin, who served in the Obama administration, told JNS that it will make a difference in Congress, including among Democratic lawmakers who have voted against sending more aid to Israel as a vote of no confidence in Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who leads the Jewish state.

“It will open up some space for the Democrats, who do care deeply about the relationship with Israel, to have a more positive agenda on how to deal with Israel to counter those who just want to isolate and punish Israel,” Rubin told JNS.

Israel’s standing among Democrats came to a nadir in July, when 103 House Democrats voted to cut $3.3 billion in Israeli security assistance, while 98 opposed the amendment and 10 voted present.

“They did it to send a signal,” Rubin told JNS. “It was a powerful signal in the Israeli body politic.”

Trump’s statement on Election Day that he would cut off $4 billion in funding to Israel by the end of the year “should be another major signal,” Rubin said. “That means that there’s a lot of revaluation of the aid program.”

That evaluation will be done by new Democratic majorities in the House and Senate, with most of the newcomers more moderate Democrats from swing states rather than democratic socialists accusing Israel of “genocide.”

“There will be that discussion, but remember that many of the leading voices in the Democratic foreign policymaking jobs on the House side are very committed to Israel,” Rubin said. “There is a strong set of crucial Democrats, and the elections showed that there was a significant number of pro-Israel Democrats across the country.”

Experts and some Israeli officials have told JNS that Israel will face opposition no matter who the prime minister is and that many antisemites are hiding their Jew-hatred behind what they say is criticism of Netanyahu.

Rubin singled out the likely next House speaker Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.), likely House Foreign Affairs Committee chair, Rep. Gregory Meeks (D-N.Y.), likely Middle East subcommittee chair, Rep. Jared Moskowitz (D-Fla.) and Rep. Lois Frankel (D-Fla.), who will probably soon take the gavel of the House appropriations subcommittee, which oversees the U.S. State Department.

Many of the newly elected lawmakers weren’t focused on Israel in their campaigns, according to Rubin.

“They didn’t talk ‘genocide’ in their races,” he said. “The issue related to Israel and the Middle East is the war in Iran and the gas price increase and their anger and frustration at that. Gaza-Israel is not an issue.”

Plenty of Democrats oppose Israel and its policies, and Rubin faced some at a panel on Saturday at Crooked Con, a gathering of progressive Democrats in Washington held by Crooked Media, founded by former Obama aides.

Some attendees cheered for the other panelist, Tariq Habash, a former education policy adviser in the Biden administration who resigned in protest over the former president’s support for Israel after Oct. 7.

They applauded when Dr. Abdul El-Sayed, senator-elect in Michigan whom the Republican Jewish Coalition called the most antisemitic Senate candidate in the country, was mentioned and booed when Rubin said that Israel’s response in Gaza wasn’t “genocide.”

Habash said that talk of two-state solutions and peace in the Middle East ignores the fact that the Palestinians, who live under Israeli military control, don’t have political rights and their voices need to be heard.

“We should be creating a level playing field,” he said. “You cannot keep the boots on the necks of the Palestinians. We have to give them a seat at the table.”

‘Part of our DNA’

During the debate, Rubin acknowledged the need for a Palestinian state but said that there needs to be an Israel with a Jewish majority, rejecting efforts to downplay the Jewish connection to the region.

“If you go to the synagogue on Shabbat, you will see the words ‘Yisrael,’ ‘Yerushalayim’ and ‘Tzion,’” Israel, Jerusalem and Zion, respectively, Rubin said. “That’s what Jews pray after a couple of thousand years, so that’s part of our DNA.”

Habash told JNS that he supports peace in the Middle East, but “the makeup of what that looks like should be left up to Palestinians and Israelis to figure it out.”

“I don’t think we should be as Americans dictating to the region what a solution looks like,” he said.

He supports a diplomatic solution ensuring that both Palestinians and Israelis live in peace and safety, he said.

“That means that Palestinians just like Israelis should have equal rights,” he told JNS. “They should have a right to access their natural resources. They should have a right not to be kicked out of their homes. They should have a right to live without violence in safety. They should have a right to be able to pray peacefully in the way that they want.”

Separately, Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro, who is Jewish, talked to reporters, including one from JNS, about the need for a two-state solution in the Middle East.

“What’s in our national security interests is to have a stable Middle East, a Middle East where there is peace, a Middle East where Israel and a Palestinian state are peacefully side by side,” Shapiro said.

“There’s got to be a normalized relations with the 20-plus Arab nations, but all this needs to be looked at through the prism, in my estimation, of what is in America’s national security interests,” he said. “I don’t think this should just be looked at as some political game or political talking about it.”

After the panel, Rubin said that pro-Israel progressives came up to him afterwards and thanked him for standing up in support of the Jewish state.

“For people who want to still play aggressively in progressive politics and be comfortably Jewish, they need to know that there are ways to talk about it and they deserve to be in the room,” Rubin told JNS.

“I think they felt a sense of belief that they can speak this way, and so I think that was the value of this panel,” he said.

Israeli Elections U.S.-Israel Relations U.S. Politics Israeli Politics and Knesset
Jonathan D. Salant
Jonathan D. Salant Jonathan D. Salant
Jonathan D. Salant has been a Washington correspondent for more than 35 years and has worked for such outlets as Newhouse News Service, the Associated Press, Bloomberg News, NJ Advance Media and the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. A former president of the National Press Club, he was inducted into the Society of Professional Journalists D.C. chapter’s Journalism Hall of Fame in 2023.
EXPLORE JNS
U.S. Sen. John Fetterman (D-Pa.) participates in a Senate Agriculture Committee meeting in the Russell Senate Office Building in Washington, D.C., on Sept. 16, 2026. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images.
U.S. News
Gaza-born anti-Israel writer challenges Fetterman in 2028 primary
Ahmed Moor, who has called Hamas rocket fire “self-defense” and said that “‘Zionist Israel’ does not have the right to exist,” is the first candidate to announce that he’s taking on the pro-Israel stalwart.
November 9, 2026 05:13 PM
Andrew Bernard
Ambassador Daniel Meron
Israel News
‘They must listen to us,’ Israeli envoy to UN in Geneva tells JNS days before retiring after 40 years in Foreign Ministry
Daniel Meron said that many countries that decry Israel publicly “in real life, they do business with Israel and they enjoy the great Israeli achievements in technology,” and “we are very pleased to cooperate with them.”
November 9, 2026 04:52 PM
Mike Wagenheim
El-Sayed
U.S. News
US Jewish groups take stock of midterms
“I’ve been on the phone with a lot of unhappy Jewish people from across the country this morning,” B’nai B’rith International CEO Evan Bernstein told JNS. “I think people are scared. They’re nervous.”
Nov. 7, 2026
Andrew Bernard
Yashar chairman Gadi Eisenkot at the party’s election headquarters in Tel Aviv a few hours after the polls closed in Israel's general election, on Oct. 28, 2026. Photo by Avshalom Sassoni/Flash90.
Analysis
Can Gadi Eisenkot assemble Israel’s next governing coalition?
Arab parties, haredi conscription and Trump complicate his coalition bid.
Nov. 8, 2026
Amelie Botbol
Breaking News
14:59
Armed individual attempted to enter Washington shul over weekend
14:53
Rep. Massie files articles of impeachment against Hegseth
14:42
IDF distributes 65,000 flu vaccines to units ahead of winter
14:25
France accuses Iran of cyberattacks that defrosted supermarket freezers
13:47
Eisenkot, Liberman agree next Knesset speaker will come from Yashar
13:17
Blinken says Israel did not target civilians in Gaza
12:50
Petition for inquiry into UK involvement in Gaza war tops 100,000 signatures
12:19
Israel advancing winter preparedness plan in coordination with the Gaza Board of Peace, international organizations
12:01
Netanyahu demands unity government with him at head
11:28
UN’s Albanese invokes Auschwitz survivor Primo Levi in post about Gaza flooding
11:00
Terror suspect in Krakow mass shooting dies of wounds
10:30
IDF marks Kristallnacht: ‘The Jewish people aren’t defenseless anymore’
10:00
Police arrest some 600 fugitives in Judea and Samaria
09:30
IDF arrests 10 suspected terrorists over attack plot in Samaria
08:55
Police probe threatening flyers in north Tel Aviv
08:35
Tens of thousands celebrate Sigd in Jerusalem
08:15
Eisenkot’s party asks haredi factions to help oust Knesset speaker
07:54
Two Palestinians arrested over stone attack that injured Israelis
07:34
European rabbis’ leader calls for rebuilding Jewish life on Kristallnacht anniversary
07:14
Erdoğan warns against renewed attacks on Iran
06:53
IDF announces two new drone-focused battalions for Golani, Nahal
06:33
Israeli Diaspora minister holds talks with Austria’s right-wing FPÖ
06:13
Israel’s national infrastructure to run on AI within years, official says
05:52
One lightly wounded in stone-throwing attack in Samaria
05:32
Iran mocks CENTCOM chief over new podcast
05:12
Israel Weapon Industries, Dutch firm to produce firearms in Netherlands
04:51
Rubio: Iran’s demands ‘outrageous and ridiculous’
04:31
Israeli envoy to Washington recounts clash with NYT editors, calls coverage ‘blood libel’
04:11
‘We support Hamas’ banners at Amsterdam anti-Israel march
03:50
Israel Police arrest 50 in nationwide protection-racket crackdown
03:30
Israel congratulates Cambodia on Independence Day
03:10
Israel Police chief hails 1,160 Ethiopian-Israeli officers at Sigd ceremony
02:49
Trump: Iran war will ‘historically’ prove right call despite midterm losses
02:29
Trump names Rubio as possible 2028 successor, leaves endorsement open
02:09
‘Israel would not exist except for Donald Trump,’ US president says
01:48
Trump: Eisenkot, Netanyahu hold ‘very similar’ views
01:28
Aryeh Deri to give up Knesset seat, stay on as Shas leader
01:08
IDF exercise to take place in northern, southern Israel
15:04
Gov. Shapiro praises Philly community for showing up against antisemitic boycott bike ride
14:59
Poland appreciates Israel’s ‘solidarity, support’ after Krakow shooting
14:35
Trump says renewed Iran strikes ‘highly unlikely’ if negotiations progress
14:10
Iranian FM threatens to ‘rain down hell’ if US attacks
13:46
Jeffries ‘hard yes’ on impeaching Hegseth
13:16
IDF locates terrorist weapons caches near UN posts
12:44
False alarm: Rocket alert sirens sound in the Kibbutz Nir Oz area
12:15
Israel organizes first-of-its-kind Latin American Forum to Combat Antisemitism
11:43
Eisenkot delivers speech after Herzog tasks him with forming government
11:10
IDF completes more than 1,500 counterterrorism operations in Judea, Samaria since September
10:37
President Herzog tasks Eisenkot with forming a government
10:01
WATCH: President Herzog to task Gadi Eisenkot with forming a government
More Updates
JNS TV
Dr. Abdul El-Sayed testifies at a hearing of the U.S. Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions, July 11, 2024. Credit: U.S. Congress/Public Domain via Wikimedia Commons.
JNS TV / Jerusalem Minute
How the U.S. midterm elections could reshape U.S.-Israel relations
November 9, 2026 04:13 AM
Alex Traiman, Josh Hasten
COLUMNS
Fiamma Nirenstein
Senior Contributing Editor
Don’t play the unity-government game if you want Netanyahu out
Fiamma Nirenstein