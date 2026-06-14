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News   Israel News

Israel’s first airport hotel gets approval

The construction of the five-star hotel at Ben-Gurion Airport is slated to begin in 2028.

Etgar Lefkovits
An illustration of the planned new hotel at Ben-Gurion Airport. Credit: Mann-Shinar Architects & Planners.
An illustration of the planned hotel at Ben-Gurion International Airport. Credit: Mann-Shinar Architects & Planners.
(Jun. 14, 2026 / JNS)

Israel’s main airport will get its first-ever hotel as part of a major expansion and development plan.

Brown Hotels, a subsidiary of Israel Canada, announced on Friday that a building permit request for a five-star hotel near Ben-Gurion International Airport’s Terminal 3 had been approved.

The seven-story hotel will include approximately 260 rooms and will feature a rooftop complex with direct panoramic views of the planes, a swimming pool, a spa and a conference center.

Construction of the hotel is set to begin in 2028, a hotel spokeswoman said.

The project has been green-lighted by the National Licensing Authority as part of the airport’s development plan.

“The new hotel will set the airport at a completely new standard of comfort, quality, and luxury for travelers and visitors at the main gateway to Israel,” said Reuven Alex, CEO and partner of Brown Network of Israel Canada.

Business and Economy
Etgar Lefkovits
Etgar Lefkovits Etgar Lefkovits
Etgar Lefkovits, an award-winning international journalist, is an Israel correspondent and a feature news writer for JNS. A native of Chicago, he has two decades of experience in journalism, having served as Jerusalem correspondent in one of the world’s most demanding positions. He is currently based in Tel Aviv.
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