Israel’s first airport hotel gets approval

Israel’s main airport will get its first-ever hotel as part of a major expansion and development plan.

Brown Hotels, a subsidiary of Israel Canada, announced on Friday that a building permit request for a five-star hotel near Ben-Gurion International Airport’s Terminal 3 had been approved.

The seven-story hotel will include approximately 260 rooms and will feature a rooftop complex with direct panoramic views of the planes, a swimming pool, a spa and a conference center.

Construction of the hotel is set to begin in 2028, a hotel spokeswoman said.

The project has been green-lighted by the National Licensing Authority as part of the airport’s development plan.

“The new hotel will set the airport at a completely new standard of comfort, quality, and luxury for travelers and visitors at the main gateway to Israel,” said Reuven Alex, CEO and partner of Brown Network of Israel Canada.