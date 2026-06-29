More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   Israel News

Judges say prosecutors should consider dropping bribery charge against Netanyahu

The PM’s defense attorney warns the criminal trial could last until 2028.

JNS Staff
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen after a court hearing in his trial at the Jerusalem District Court, June 29, 2026. Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is seen after a hearing in his trial at the Jerusalem District Court, June 29, 2026. Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90.
(June 29, 2026 / JNS)

The judges presiding over Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s corruption trial reiterated on Monday that prosecutors should consider dropping bribery charges against the premier.

The three-judge headed by Jerusalem District Court Judge Rivka Friedman-Feldman reaffirmed a suggestion they first made in June 2023, Kan News reported.

“We did not intend to say this, but after hearing the prime minister’s testimony, our position, as expressed in June 2023, remains unchanged,” Friedman-Feldman said during a hearing on expanding defense witness testimony to five days a week.

Three years ago, judges urged prosecutors to consider withdrawing the bribery charge in Case 4000—the most serious and consequential of the criminal cases against Netanyahu—while leaving the lesser breach of trust charges in place across the three criminal cases.

Netanyahu’s defense attorney Amit Hadad warned that the trial, which began in 2020, could last until September 2028.

“We have already informed the court that we cannot conduct four hearing days a week,” Hadad said at the hearing. “Beyond the fact that this would require us to sit in court, we would have to work every Shabbat and every holiday, contrary to the Hours of Work and Rest Law.”

He argued that expanding the hearing schedule would only prolong the proceedings, saying the defense would be unable to prepare witnesses and warning it would result in a miscarriage of justice.

“We will not be able to assess the relevance of witnesses, and in such a situation we will ask to withdraw from the representation, because there is a limit,” Hadad warned.

Netanyahu, who was not required to attend the hearing, asked to address the court.

“Attorney Amit Hadad called me and said, ‘This is going to be a catastrophe. I won’t be able to provide you with the defense you deserve,’” Netanyahu recalled.

“That meant he wanted to resign,” Netanyahu said, adding that the prosecution has “hundreds” working on the case while he has a small defense team.

Netanyahu concluded his testimony in his criminal trial on June 24, completing 98 hearings and marking a procedural milestone in the long-running case.

“I am finishing after 10 years of hell,” the premier said in his closing remarks, describing the proceedings as politically motivated and harmful to democratic governance.

Netanyahu is standing trial in three separate corruption cases on charges including bribery, fraud and breach of trust. The cases include allegations that Netanyahu granted regulatory benefits to telecommunications company Bezeq in exchange for favorable coverage from the Walla news website. He is also accused of accepting expensive gifts from wealthy businessmen and of seeking favorable media coverage from newspaper publishers.

The prime minister denies all wrongdoing.

No serving Israeli prime minister has previously been indicted on criminal charges. Prime Minister Ehud Olmert resigned in 2008 ahead of his own indictment on corruption charges. He was later convicted and served two-thirds of a 27-month prison sentence.

Legal Affairs
JNS Staff
JNS Staff JNS Staff
See more from JNS Staff
EXPLORE JNS
Masoud Pezeshkian
World News
Iran says Doha to unfreeze $6 billion of its assets
The temporary agreement with Washington is “a great victory for the Iranian people,” said Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian.
June 29, 2026
JNS Staff
Israeli President Isaac Herzog signs the guest book as Romanian President Nicușor Dan looks on during a ceremony at the Presidential Palace in Bucharest, Romania, June 29, 2026. Photo by Kobi Gideon/GPO.
World News
Herzog in Romania urges European leaders to reject Israel boycotts
The president stressed shared democratic values and deepening cooperation with his counterpart in Bucharest.
June 29, 2026
JNS Staff
Arsen Ostrovsky, Bondi
World News
Israeli attorney recounts online harassment after surviving Bondi Beach massacre
Hours after the shooting, Arsen Ostrovsky’s blood-soaked image spread “like wildfire,” accompanied by fake manipulations and abusive comments.
June 29, 2026
JNS Staff
IDF soldiers operate against Hezbollah in Southern Lebanon, dismantling the Iranian-backed proxy group's terrorist infrastructure sites, June 2026. Credit: IDF.
Israel News
IDF eliminates Hezbollah terrorist who killed IDF Capt. David Hazutt
The terrorist was located near the site in Southern Lebanon’s Deir Siryan where Hazutt was killed and another IDF soldier wounded.
June 29, 2026
JNS Staff
Miri Regev
Israel News
Israeli minister warns of regional push to exclude Jewish state from global trade
Partnerships that include Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Egypt and Syria “pose a tangible strategic threat to our national security,” Miri Regev writes.
June 29, 2026
JNS Staff
Senior Israel Defense Forces commanders mark 1,000 days since the start of the War of Redemption with a military conference, June 29, 2026. Credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit.
Israel News
IDF marks day 1,000 of the War of Redemption
The conference opened with a moment of silence for the 964 soldiers killed since the morning of Oct. 7.
June 29, 2026
JNS Staff
JNS TV / Think Twice
Col. Richard Kemp: UK is heading for civil war ... and Iran is part of the reason
June 29, 2026 02:50 AM
Jonathan S. Tobin
THE COLUMN
Gadi Taub. Crfedit: Courtesy.
Column
Haaretz’s ideological mission: Dismantling the Jewish state
Gadi Taub
Column
The Shin Bet has no business marking ‘Pride Month’
Ruthie Blum