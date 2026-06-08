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News   Israel News

Katz: Any strike on Israel’s north means reciprocal strike on Hezbollah stronghold

“The IDF will continue to operate in Lebanon against the terrorist organization Hezbollah,” stated Israel Katz in no uncertain terms.

JNS Staff
An Israeli Air Force F-35 “Adir” fighter jet. Credit: Lockheed Martin.
An Israeli Air Force F-35 “Adir” fighter jet. Credit: Lockheed Martin.
(Jun. 8, 2026 / JNS)

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz stated on Monday that the Israel Defense Forces will respond in kind to attacks by Hezbollah across the border.

“The fate of Dahiyeh in Beirut is the same as the fate of the northern settlements,” he said. “Any attack on the northern communities will lead to an attack on Dahiyeh.”

He was referring to the predominantly Shia neighborhood in Lebanon’s capital of Beirut, a Hezbollah power base.

“The IDF will continue to operate in Lebanon against the terrorist organization Hezbollah. We reject out of hand Iran’s threats. Any Iranian attempt to link Lebanon and Iran, and attack Israel, will be met with great force, as happened yesterday,” Katz said.

On Sunday, the IDF struck the Iranian proxy in its Beirut neighborhood following an attack by the terror group on Israeli civilian areas.

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