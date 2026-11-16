Knesset approves 9 deputy speakers, including MKs Tibi, Taha

The Knesset’s Arrangements Committee on Monday approved the names of nine lawmakers who will serve as deputy speakers of the 26th Knesset.

The incoming deputy speakers are Boaz Bismuth (Likud), Eitan Ginzburg (B’Yachad), Ahmad Tibi (Joint List), Yaya Fink (The Democrats), Yitzhak Pindrus (United Torah Judaism), Walid Taha (Ra’am), Oded Forer (Yisrael Beiteinu), Limor Son Har-Melech (Otzma Yehudit) and Michael Malchieli (Shas).

Shouts during the voting session could be heard, with the accusation that “terrorism supporters” were being approved for the role, apparently referring to the Arab MKs.

The vote over the identity of the next speaker of the Israeli parliament was set to begin at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, according to the Knesset.

On Nov. 10, incumbent Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana received a motion signed by 67 lawmakers requesting to replace the Likud member with MK Matan Kahana of Gadi Eisenkot’s Yashar party.

“We will respect the Knesset members, and if a majority of them ask to hold such a debate [to replace him], I will set it for an early date and no later than a week,” Ohana had written on X on Nov. 5.

On Monday, Finance Minister and Religious Zionism chairman Bezalel Smotrich stated that his faction would give Kahana an opportunity to serve as the legislature’s next speaker “with broad, cross-camp support from all the factions that support the State of Israel in the Knesset.”

However, he set a condition for this support. In a Hebrew-language letter sent to Kahana, which Smotrich posted on X, the minister said that incumbent Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud and other parties within the national camp would entrust the speaker position to Kahana if he publicly commits to resign from the role if requested to do so as part of the formation of a unity government.

In addition, Smotrich continued, “you must undertake not to appoint as your deputies members of Knesset from lists that do not define Hamas as a terrorist organization.”

The president’s mandate to Eisenkot gives him 28 days to form a coalition, starting on Nov. 8. Herzog can extend that by up to 14 days. If Eisenkot fails, the president can task another candidate, who also gets 28 days to try. The composition of the interim committees of the Knesset can be reshuffled as a consequence.

Netanyahu on Monday reiterated his call to establish a national unity government.

Such a government, he tweeted in Hebrew, “is the only one capable of dealing with the challenges facing us,” and the only way to form one is to “include all parties that regard the State of Israel as the state of the Jewish people.”

He further pledged that whatever government is formed, “we will go together with our partners the Haredim and settle in agreed-upon law the status of those who study Torah.”

ממשלת אחדות לאומית היא הממשלה היחידה שיכולה להתמודד עם האתגרים שבפנינו. כדי לעשות זאת היא צריכה לכלול את כל המפלגות שרואות במדינת ישראל את מדינתו של העם היהודי.



בכל ממשלה שתוקם, אנחנו נלך יחד עם שותפינו החרדים ונסדיר בחוק מוסכם איתם את מעמד לומדי התורה. — Benjamin Netanyahu - בנימין נתניהו (@netanyahu) November 16, 2026

Eisenkot on Saturday charged Netanyahu with obstructing the formation of a new coalition and thwarting the replacement of the Knesset speaker.

The former military chief said that the appointment of Kahana would be the “next test” for Netanyahu’s Likud and its allied Religious Zionist party, “to prove how serious they are” about their calls to establish a national unity government.

Liberman retracts campaign promise of conscription for all

Also on Monday, Yisrael Beiteinu chairman Avigdor Liberman was appointed head of the interim Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee.

Liberman stated on X that he intends to summon the Israel Defense Forces chief of staff, the Mossad’s director general, the Israeli Security Agency (Shin Bet) chief and Israel Police Commissioner for hearings regarding the Oct. 27 election. Referring to the suspicions of election fraud and foreign influence, Liberman said that there were “far too many gaps” between the Shin Bet and police versions.

He then turned to the subject of military conscription, one of the central issues of his election campaign, implying that compromise was required.

Speaking at the first committee meeting, Liberman said, “We will bring a fair conscription law that will pass through three stages: the IDF chief of staff, the High Court of Justice and Rabbi [Dov] Lando. It will not be a draft for everyone, but it will be a fair law.”

Lando is the spiritual leader of Israel’s Lithuanian ultra-Orthodox community and directly influences political decisions within the United Torah Judaism party.

היום מוניתי ליו״ר ועדת החוץ והביטחון, ואני מתכוון להזמין לוועדה את הרמטכ״ל, ראש המוסד, ראש השב״כ והמפכ״ל. יש פערים גדולים מדי בין המשטרה לשב״כ - פערים לא סבירים ולא הגיוניים. נבחן גם את נושא ההתערבות הזרה, בעיקר בכל הנוגע ללשכת ראש הממשלה ולניסיון להשפיע על הבחירות.



במקביל,… pic.twitter.com/i7T9GjLWoI — אביגדור ליברמן (@AvigdorLiberman) November 16, 2026

B’Yachad lawmaker to lead Finance Committee

Separately, MK Liran Avishar Ben Horin of former Israeli prime minister Naftali Bennett’s B’Yachad party was selected to lead the legislature’s Finance Committee.

The appointment passed by a vote of 10 to eight.

The first topic of discussion raised in the committee was the termination or gradual cutting of U.S. military aid to Israel, according to the Knesset.

On Nov. 3, U.S. President Donald Trump said in an interview that he had agreed with Netanyahu to cut off U.S. aid to the Jewish state by the end of the year. Speaking on Fox News, Trump said that the annual aid money had become a political liability that has been exploited by anti-Israel figures.

The Knesset’s Finance Committee is also expected to try to prevent cuts to government ministries intended to fund an increase in the defense budget, Israel’s Channel 12 News reported on Monday.

It will examine the possibility of using funds allocated for coalition purposes as an alternative source of funding, the report continued.

In addition, all coalition funds of the past government that have yet to be utilized will be reexamined. Funding to encourage draft evasion will not be approved, the report added.