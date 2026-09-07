Knesset elections: Liberman reveals Yisrael Beiteinu Party list

Yisrael Beiteinu Party chairman Avigdor Liberman presented his party’s slate on Sunday evening, ahead of the Oct. 27 Knesset elections.

“Since we founded Yisrael Beiteinu in 1999, we have remained true to our path,” Liberman told an audience gathered at the Expo Tel Aviv convention center.

“We have never zigzagged or wavered, and we have always maintained our principles as a right-wing, Zionist, liberal party, whose vision is based on the doctrines of [founder of modern Zionism Theodor] Herzl and [founder of the Revisionist Zionist movement Ze’ev] Jabotinsky,” he added in Hebrew.

Rafi Ben Shitrit, the former Beit She’an mayor and father of Staff Sgt. Elroai Ben Shitrit—an Israel Defense Forces soldier killed while defending the Nahal Oz military base during the Hamas-led invasion into southern Israel on Oct. 7, 2023—was placed second on the party’s slate.

Talya Lankri, a retired IDF colonel and former senior National Security Council official, was placed third. She previously served as deputy head of the NSC for counterterrorism policy, as well as head of its Home Front Division.

Dan Illouz, who joined Yisrael Beiteinu after resigning from the Knesset as a Likud lawmaker last month, was placed 10th.

Lili Ben Ami, founder of the Michal Sela Forum, named after her sister, who was murdered by her husband in 2019, is another new addition to the party’s slate. She was placed 11th.

The full slate is:

