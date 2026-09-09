Likud files 26th Knesset election slate

Israel’s ruling Likud Party submitted its candidate slate for the 26th Knesset on Tuesday night ahead of the Central Elections Committee deadline for the Oct. 27 national election.

Prime Minister and party chairman Benjamin Netanyahu heads the 35-candidate list, which integrates winners of the party’s primary alongside personal appointees placed in reserved slots.

Likud spokesperson Neta Molcho told JNS on Wednesday that Brig. Gen. (res.) Amir Avivi, founder of the Israel Defense and Security Forum, relinquished his reserved 35th spot on the roster to ensure sitting Knesset Member Avichay Buaron remained in a position to enter the next parliament.

Netanyahu announced that Avivi will instead serve as an external cabinet minister if Likud forms the next government.

The submitted Likud slate for the 26th Knesset: