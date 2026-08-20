Beyond the ballots: JNS takes you inside the Likud primary

Likud officials identified judicial reform and the restoration of governing authority to elected representatives as central issues ahead of Israel’s Oct. 27 election, speaking to JNS at a polling station during the party’s primary on Monday.

“I hope that they will elect the best team to confront the judiciary and the left when it comes to the general elections on Oct. 27,” said Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana.

Israeli Justice Minister Yariv Levin said, “I think one of the main issues is the need to complete the judicial reform with a profound change to the legal system. The public is no longer willing to accept a system that is closed off to the vast majority of the public. A system where there is no justice and no equal treatment for everyone. I am determined to complete this process.”

Israeli Communications Minister Shlomo Karhi said the party must “return power to you, the people,” adding: “We must not be afraid—not of the High Court of Justice, not of [Attorney General Gali] Baharav-Miara, not of [Supreme Court President] Yitzhak Amit, and not of the rule-of-law gang. We must return governance to the people.”

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who leads the Likud Party, said the list would help block a left-wing government after the election. Likud’s central committee has also authorized him to select eight of the first 30 candidates, with additional slots reserved for senior figures including Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz and Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar.