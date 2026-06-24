More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   Israel News

JNS panelists agree that Hamas has no future in Gaza

The terror group “must be eradicated,” said Israeli security expert Amir Avivi.

JNS Staff
Palestinian reform activist Samer Sinijlawi speaks during a panel discussion the future of Gaza at the JNS Policy Summit in Jerusalem on June 23, 2026. Photo by Nim Gluckman.
Palestinian reform activist Samer Sinijlawi speaks during a panel discussion the future of Gaza at the JNS Policy Summit in Jerusalem on June 23, 2026. Photo by Nim Gluckman.
(June 24, 2026 / JNS)

Panelists at the Jerusalem News Syndicate’s International Policy Summit on Tuesday outlined various visions for Gaza’s future post-Oct. 7, 2023, but were in broad agreement that the Hamas terrorist organization cannot remain in power.

Hamas remains an extension of the Muslim Brotherhood and poses an ongoing threat to Israel, said Amir Avivi, founder of the Israel Defense and Security Forum.

“Hamas must be eradicated in Gaza,” said Avivi, speaking on the summit’s final day at the Waldorf Astoria in Jerusalem. “An organization that committed a massacre as they did cannot exist.” He warned that Hamas is rebuilding itself and that the Israel Defense Forces “has prepared decisive plans to eradicate them.” At some point Israeli forces will have to finish the job in Gaza by destroying Hamas, he said. Absolute victory on all fronts—Iran, Hezbollah and Hamas—"will enable a new era of peace agreements.”

The “Gaza: Next Steps” panel was moderated by JNS Features Editor Steve Linde.

Dr. Jason M. Olson, director of deradicalization for the Gaza Board of Peace, described plans for postwar governance and reconstruction in Gaza under the newly formed international body. He said the organization is focused on creating conditions for Hamas to disarm while rebuilding Gaza’s economy and integrating it into the broader region. “The biggest challenge is Hamas and its refusal to disarm,” he said, adding that years of terrorist rule have left Gaza isolated from the region and the world.

“The United States is right alongside our ally the State of Israel and we are going to complete this mission together,” said Olson.

Samer Sinijlawi, a Palestinian political activist advocating reform and coexistence, emphasized the need for Palestinian-led governance and gradual disarmament. He called for the immediate establishment of a national committee to assume control in Gaza and urged a broader focus on deradicalization, democratization and development alongside demilitarization.

“Disarmament of Hamas in Gaza will not be a one-day event, it’s a process, and it needs to be done by Palestinian hands,” he said.

He also called for the full integration of Israel into the Middle East, calling the country an “integral part” of the region and arguing that changing from conflict to partnership with Israel is in the national interests of the Palestinians. “It’s a win-win situation for us and for the whole region,” he said.

The Palestinians must convince the Israelis that there is a partner for peace on the other side, said Sinijlawi. “We are now I believe in a post-Abbas and post-Hamas era. There is a young generation from the Palestinians that are mobilizing, and I’m one of them, into a new political stream, new political party called New Path,” he continued. “We need to show everybody that there is a new path that is not based on pressuring Israel using violence and trying to mobilize diplomatically the whole world. By persuading, by convincing, by talking to the Israelis, by creating channels, building bridges ... we need reconciliation, we need to fix hearts, not only homes because the damage in the hearts is bigger.”

Gaza Strip JNS 2026 International Policy Summit
JNS Staff
JNS Staff JNS Staff
See more from JNS Staff
EXPLORE JNS
Israel News
Israel braces for nationwide Haredi protests over IDF draft
The convoys will travel toward Prison 10 near Kfar Yona, where some yeshivah students are being held.
June 24, 2026
Pesach Benson/TPS-IL
Trump
U.S. News
Senate vote on Iran war powers resolution aided enemy, says Trump
“I have Iran on the ‘ropes,’ ready to go down for the fall,” said the U.S. president.
June 24, 2026
JNS Staff
(From left) Hillel Neuer, executive director of UN Watch; Itamar Marcus, director of Palestinian Media Watch; and Jonathan Harounoff, international spokesperson for Israel’s mission to the United Nations; and Dan Mariaschin, CEO of B’nai B’rith International, June 23, 2026. Credit: JNS.
Israel News
‘A systemic distortion’
Experts at JNS Summit examine claims of institutional bias against Israel at the United Nations.

June 24, 2026
Tania Shalom Michaelian
Former Defense Minister Benny Gantz is interviewed by Amelie Botbol at the JNS International Policy Summit in Jerusalem, June 23, 2026. Credit: JNS.
Israel News
Gantz calls for national unity government to confront Israel’s challenges
The former IDF chief and defense minister told JNS that the Jewish state must remain strong against Iran and its proxies while building domestic consensus and new regional alliances.
June 24, 2026
Amelie Botbol
Cait Conley
U.S. News
Dems select Army veteran to take on Lawler, who has a long history of supporting Israel and Jews
“I didn’t serve this country to watch it get sold out by a career politician, who would rather protect his party than his constituents,” Cait Conley stated.
June 23, 2026
Jonathan D. Salant
Dan Goldman
U.S. News
‘Truly a campaign we can all be proud of,’ Goldman says, conceding to Lander
“I have to get even more involved because, apparently, the progressive movement is taking such a deep root in New York City, we have no choice,” Sid Winston, of Brooklyn, told JNS.
June 23, 2026
Rebecca Szlechter
JNS TV
JNS Summit Day 3: Winning the fight for Israel and the Jewish people
Benny Gantz, JNS editor-in-chief Jonathan S. Tobin, Gilad Erdan, Mosab Hassan Yousef, Nissim Black and leading voices in security, diplomacy, media, law and Jewish communal affairs headline the summit’s third day in Jerusalem.
June 22, 2026 10:01 AM
THE COLUMN
Rabbi Yossy Goldman. Credit: Ricci Goldstein Photography.
Column
Are we alone?
Rabbi Yossy Goldman
Moshe Phillips. Credit: Courtesy.
Column
Extremism uncovered at American wing of UNRWA
Moshe Phillips