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News   Israel News

Man killed, 13 injured by Iranian missile attacks on central Israel

The slain victim guarded residential buildings in Tel Aviv that were damaged in a previous strike.

Mar. 28, 2026
JNS Staff

Man killed, 13 injured by Iranian missile attacks on central Israel

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Israeli rescue forces at a site damaged by an Iranian missile
Rescue personnel at the scene where a missile fired from Iran caused damage in Moshav Eshtaol near Beit Shemesh on March 28, 2026. Photo by Oren Ben Hakoon/Flash90.
( Mar. 28, 2026 / JNS )

Iran continued to fire ballistic missiles at Israel over the weekend, killing a man in Tel Aviv and wounding at least 13 people in the Beit Shemesh area in two separate incidents.

The slain victim was identified as Vyacheslav Vidmant, 52, an Ashdod resident who was employed by the municipality to guard residential buildings that have been evacuated due to a previously deadly missile strike, Ynet reported.

Vidmant ended his shift at 10 p.m. on Friday and remained in the area. An air-raid siren sounded shortly before midnight but the security guard did not enter a bomb shelter. A bomblet from a cluster munition hit the street and shrapnel killed him.

The munition was reportedly the sixth missile attack launched at Israeli territory throughout the day.

On the first day of the war, Feb. 28, Filipino caregiver Mary Anne Velasquez de Vera, 32, was killed nearby by an Iranian missile that injured her while she was helping her patient to safety. She was pronounced dead while paramedics were taking her to the hospital.

On March 28, a ballistic missile passed through the Israeli military’s air defense array and hit a town in the Beit Shemesh area, west of Jerusalem, wounding 11 people and causing heavy damage to property.

Elad Kadmon, a senior paramedic with Magen David Adom, described what he saw at the impact site in Moshav Eshtaol. “We saw destruction and people walking around fully conscious. We are providing initial medical treatment to those lightly injured and conducting searches to ensure there are no additional casualties,” he told Ynet. Additional people suffered from anxiety.

The wounded were evacuated to Shaare Zedek and Hadassah medical centers in Jerusalem.

Images and footage from the scene showed significant damage caused to homes and automobiles.

Rescue teams of the Israel Defense Forces’ Home Front Command operated in the area, calling on the Israeli public to heed the defensive guidelines and seek cover in protected spaces during air-raid alerts.

UAVs invade northern Israel

Meanwhile, air-raid sirens pealed in northern Israel on Saturday afternoon, alerting residents of unmanned aerial vehicles that infiltrated the Jewish state’s airspace.

Two UAVs were intercepted with no injuries reported after 13 minutes of an aerial hunt.

They were likely launched by Hezbollah in Lebanon.

Israel launched together with the U.S. military a preemptive attack on the Islamic Republic of Iran on Feb. 28. The Iranian-backed proxy group has since joined the war, prompting the Israeli military to enter Southern Lebanon in a ground operation to clear the area of terrorists.

Operation Roaring Lion/Epic Fury Iran Defense and Security
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