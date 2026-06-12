More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   Israel News

Meet the seventh-grader who read 469 books in a year

The local library branch has become too small for Shai Tondovsky.

Eitan Elhadez-Barak/TPS-IL
Twelve-year-old Shai Tondovsky, Tel Aviv-Jaffa's "reading champion," in Jaffa's Beit Raqa library on June 10, 2026. Photo by Eitan Elhadez-Barak/TPS-IL.
Twelve-year-old Shai Tondovsky, Tel Aviv-Jaffa’s “reading champion,” in Jaffa’s Beit Raqa library on June 10, 2026. Photo by Eitan Elhadez-Barak/TPS-IL.
(Jun. 12, 2026 / Eitan Elhadez-Barak/TPS-IL)

The quiet corner of the Beit Raqa Library in Jaffa has become the backdrop for an unusual and inspiring reading record that continues to grow year after year.

Shai Tondovsky, a seventh-grade student, has been recognized as Tel Aviv-Jaffa’s top reader for the fourth consecutive year after reading 469 books over the past year.

“I just started developing my reading speed, that’s all,” he told The Press Service of Israel, describing his record-setting habit as something that developed naturally over time.

Twelve-year-old Tondovsky, who is on the high-functioning autism spectrum, is widely regarded in the Beit Ariela library system as a “champion of champions” among young readers. In the library, surrounded by shelves of Hebrew children’s books, Arabic-language titles, Russian literature and comics, Tondovsky is often seen selecting books with quiet concentration.

His approach to choosing books is simple and instinctive. Holding a copy of the Israeli classic The Zigzag Kid by David Grossman, he demonstrates the process. “I just read the summary, see if it suits me, and if so, then I take it.”

When he is asked to read the back of the book, his reading speed is immediately apparent, accurately conveying the story of Nuno, a boy who finds himself on a harrowing train journey.

Tondovsky is especially drawn to science fiction and fantasy, genres that allow him to explore imaginative worlds beyond everyday reality. His favorite author is Israeli children’s author Meira Barnea-Goldberg, and he particularly enjoyed her book Ben-Ben Ve Deda (“Ben-Ben and Deda”). The admiration is mutual. When Tel Aviv-Jaffa’s Beit Ariela library system, which Beit Raqa is part, announced on Facebook that Tondovsky was its reading champion, Barnea-Goldberg commented, “I love him so much and am proud of him. We have pictures together since age 7. Every year we took pictures and you can see how slowly he is surpassing me in height.” She concluded the comment with several heart emojis.

Beyond reading, Tondovsky is also interested in science and technology and hopes to become an inventor in the future.

Tondovsky has undergone a personal religious journey in recent years and now lives as a religiously observant youth. He prays daily and is preparing for his upcoming bar mitzvah, during which he will publicly read from the Torah for the first time.

His daily life is supported by his single mother, the Beit Raqa library staff and the Tutim center in Tel Aviv-Jaffa, which supports special-needs children and their families.

Tondovsky’s literary hunger is so immense that Beit Raqa has become too small for him, and in the past year, he has started to regularly borrow books from other Tel Aviv-Jaffa libraries.

When asked how children could be encouraged to read more, Tondovsky replied that limiting screen time on phones is key, something he picked up from his mother.

“No screens. They’ll get bored, and they’ll pick up books,” he stressed. “After they’ve fallen in love with books, give them screens here and there. That’s not the worst thing. Balance and integrate.”

Education
Eitan Elhadez-Barak/TPS-IL
EXPLORE JNS
IDF troops operating in Southern Lebanon in early June. Credit: IDF.
Israel News
310 Hezbollah targets struck in Lebanon over past week, IDF reports
Some 80 Hezbollah terrorists were eliminated, more than 20 terrorists were killed in Gaza and over 50 wanted suspects were arrested in Judea and Samaria, the Israeli military said.
June 12, 2026
JNS Staff
Thailand's Princess Bajrakitiyabha Narendiradebyavati. Credit: Royal Household Bureau.
World News
Herzog conveys condolences over death of Thai princess
The eldest daughter of King Maha Vajiralongkorn died at age 47 after a prolonged illness.
June 12, 2026
JNS Staff
Microsoft development center in Herzliya Pituah, Oct 30, 2020. Photo by Gili Yaari/Flash90.
Israel News
Despite war, Israel’s high-tech industry continues to grow
The first half of 2026 saw a 45% increase in capital raised compared to last year’s period, but the sums are concentrated in fewer firms.
June 12, 2026
JNS Staff
An artist's rendering of an intelligence satellite to be developed by Israel and Germany. Image by Rafael Advanced Systems/TPS-IL.
Israel News
Israel and Germany partner on next-generation int satellite constellation
The first launch is scheduled for the fourth quarter of 2027.
June 12, 2026
Pesach Benson/TPS-IL
The U.N. Human Rights Council in Geneva. Credit: U.N./Jean-Marc Ferré.
World News
UN ‘settler violence’ report based on distorted data
“The UN’s methodology is unreliable, as it has traditionally counted as ‘settler violence’ even incidents of self-defense by Jews,” international law expert Eugene Kontorovich told JNS.
June 12, 2026
David Isaac
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends an event in Nof Hagalil welcoming new immigrants from the Bnei Menashe community, flanked by Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich and Cabinet Secretary Yossi Fuchs, June 11, 2026. Photo by Haim Zach/GPO.
Israel News
Netanyahu vows to bring entire Bnei Menashe community to Israel within four years
Speaking to new immigrants from northeastern India, the PM said all members of the community would be brought home as a government-backed aliyah initiative gathers pace.
June 12, 2026
JNS Staff
Trump Netanyahu
Think Twice
The biggest threat to Israel’s democracy? The Supreme Court
“Think Twice” with Jonathan Tobin and guest Yonatan Green, Ep. 226
June 11, 2026 05:30 PM
Jonathan S. Tobin
THE COLUMN
Melanie Phillips
Column
Trump’s civilizational moment
Melanie Phillips
Stephen M. Flatow. Credit: Courtesy.
Column
I am going to Israel anyway …
Stephen M. Flatow