‘Shocking conflict of interest’ that Tlaleng Mofokeng advising UN while running to be Johannesburg mayor, expert says

Tlaleng Mofokeng, who has been reprimanded by the United Nations for abusive criticism of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, is displaying a “shocking conflict of interest” by remaining a U.N. special rapporteur while running to become mayor of Johannesburg, South Africa, according to Hillel Neuer, executive director of the U.N. Watch.

Mofokeng has told Netanyahu to “F*** off” on social media and called Neuer “evil scum” and “white man,” and the Health Professions Council of South Africa said in October that she was guilty of misconduct for “using abusive and inappropriate language on social media and for bringing the medical profession into disrepute,” according to Neuer.

“This is a shocking conflict of interest” and Mofokeng “violated the duty of independence required” by the code of conduct that special rapporteurs, whom the global body considers “experts,” must follow, Neuer wrote on Monday in a letter to U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres.

“Even if she had resigned just beforehand, the immediate transition from an independent U.N. mandate to partisan political office would still raise serious questions about her independence and impartiality,” he wrote.

Mofokeng’s social media handle refers to her as “candidate for city of Johannesburg mayor” and “former U.N. special rapporteur right to health.” The U.N. website still lists her as the mandate holder. (JNS sought comment from the United Nations.)

Neuer told JNS his aim in penning the letter is to convince the secretary-general “to say this is really unacceptable” and that the U.N. adviser is showing “open contempt” for the global body by running for political office while serving as U.N. special rapporteur on the right to health.

“She’s taking oaths of office for a political party while she’s still an independent U.N. expert,” Neuer told JNS. “This is bringing shame upon the U.N. He needs to denounce that.”

Mofokeng never took responsibility for her previous comments beyond a “mealy-mouth apology” or “a clarification,” according to Neuer.

She filed an application before the South African high court on April 17 trying to have the censure set aside and argued that her comments were shielded by U.N. immunity.

Guterres and Volker Türk, U.N. high commissioner for human rights, are absent, according to Neuer.

“The U.N. said nothing and they kind of sent a signal, and now there’s open contempt,” he told JNS.

Irene Khan, U.N. special rapporteur on freedom of speech, supported anti-Israel activity on U.S. college campuses. She still appears to be serving as special rapporteur, although Bangladesh named her its next ambassador to the United Nations, according to Neuer.

“If there is no daylight between her term and that—you know she had to be in consideration, having conversations with the government to represent them for several months, if not earlier—you have to call into question her independence,” Neuer told JNS.

“There needs to be a cooling off period,” he said.

Mofokeng said on Saturday that she is running for Johannesburg mayor on behalf of the Economic Freedom Fighters party, which is led by Julius Malema, who was convicted in 2025 for hate speech, illegal possession of a gun and ammunition, illegally firing a weapon in public and reckless endangerment. (He has since appealed his sentence.)

According to U.N. guidelines, Mofokeng’s second, three-year term is set to expire in August.