More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   Israel News

Netanyahu appoints Guy Markizeno as his military secretary

Currently serving with the defense minister, he will succeed Roman Gofman, the new Mossad chief.

JNS Staff
Guy Markizeno, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's new military secretary. Credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit.
Guy Markizeno, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s new military secretary. Credit: IDF Spokesperson’s Unit.
(Jun. 5, 2026 / JNS)

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has appointed Brig.-Gen. Guy Markizeno as his military secretary, the Prime Minister’s Office announced on Thursday.

Markizeno will be promoted to the rank of major general and will replace Maj.-Gen. Roman Gofman, whom Netanyahu recently appointed director of the Mossad. Netanyahu informed Defense Minister Israel Katz and IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir of the decision, according to a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office.

Markizeno currently serves as military secretary to the defense minister and has held a series of senior command positions in the Israel Defense Forces, including commander of the 405th Artillery Battalion, commander of the 209th Fire Support Brigade, commander of the 215th Artillery Brigade, head of the Ground Forces Planning Department and chief of staff of IDF Northern Command.

According to the Prime Minister’s Office, Markizeno has “extensive experience in coordinating between the political echelon and the military echelon, and will therefore be able to assume his position immediately without the need for a transition period.”

The appointment comes as Gofman takes over leadership of Israel’s intelligence agency following his selection by Netanyahu to succeed outgoing Mossad director David Barnea.

Defense and Security
JNS Staff
JNS Staff JNS Staff
See more from JNS Staff
EXPLORE JNS
Pedestrians walk in the Copova street in Ljubljana city center, on September 26, 2025. Photo by Jure Makovec/AFP via Getty Images.
Israel News
Sa’ar: Israel set to open first-ever embassy in Slovenia
With a new government in Ljubljana ready to strengthen relations with the Jewish state, “we now have an opportunity to deepen a real partnership.”
June 5, 2026
JNS Staff
Huwara
Israel News
IDF kills terrorist near Ramallah
The Palestinian, together with accomplices, was throwing Molotov cocktails at Israeli vehicles.
June 5, 2026
JNS Staff
IDF "LOTAR Otef" counterterror force
Israel News
IDF launches appreciation month for reservists and their families
The army will hold nationwide events for reservists and career-service members, under the banner of “The IDF Belongs to All of Us.”
June 5, 2026
JNS Staff
The contemporary stone villa in Neve Ilan designed by Dana Oberson is built on a sloping site overlooking the Judean Hills, with distant views toward the Mediterranean. Photo by Amit Geron.
Architecture
Designing Israel: Dana Oberson builds spaces rooted in place
In a new monograph, the Israeli architect showcases projects inspired by the landscapes, history and layered identities that shape the Jewish state.
June 5, 2026
Sharon Altshul
Al-Qassam Brigades
Israel News
Israel kills four top terrorists in Hamas security apparatus
The Islamists belonged to a clandestine body responsible for securing senior Hamas officials and maintaining communications among them.
June 5, 2026
JNS Staff
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu leads a security assessment at the Kirya military headquarters in Tel Aviv, May 26, 2026. Photo by Ma’ayan Toaf/GPO.
Analysis
Former Israeli defense officials offer contrasting views on US-Iran talks
Ex-Netanyahu adviser says Washington should avoid talks until Tehran dismantles its nuclear infrastructure, while former Mossad official calls for American security guarantees.
June 5, 2026
Yaakov Lappin
Think Twice
Antisemites aren’t paying a price for their hate
“Think Twice” with Jonathan Tobin and guest David Harsanyi, Ep. 225
Jun. 4, 2026
Jonathan S. Tobin
THE COLUMN
Stephen M. Flatow. Credit: Courtesy.
Column
The deadly illusion of ‘quiet’ in Lebanon
Stephen M. Flatow
Jonathan S. Tobin
Editor-in-Chief
The parade was no place for an anti-Zionist Jew-hater
Jonathan S. Tobin