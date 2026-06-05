Netanyahu appoints Guy Markizeno as his military secretary

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has appointed Brig.-Gen. Guy Markizeno as his military secretary, the Prime Minister’s Office announced on Thursday.

Markizeno will be promoted to the rank of major general and will replace Maj.-Gen. Roman Gofman, whom Netanyahu recently appointed director of the Mossad. Netanyahu informed Defense Minister Israel Katz and IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir of the decision, according to a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office.

Markizeno currently serves as military secretary to the defense minister and has held a series of senior command positions in the Israel Defense Forces, including commander of the 405th Artillery Battalion, commander of the 209th Fire Support Brigade, commander of the 215th Artillery Brigade, head of the Ground Forces Planning Department and chief of staff of IDF Northern Command.

According to the Prime Minister’s Office, Markizeno has “extensive experience in coordinating between the political echelon and the military echelon, and will therefore be able to assume his position immediately without the need for a transition period.”

The appointment comes as Gofman takes over leadership of Israel’s intelligence agency following his selection by Netanyahu to succeed outgoing Mossad director David Barnea.