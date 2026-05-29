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Netanyahu sends Eid al-Adha greetings to Muslim and Druze citizens

“Together, we will continue building our shared future,” the PM said.

May 29, 2026
JNS Staff
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (center) at a conference
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at a conference attended by Druze and Circassian local authority heads that was held at the Dead Sea on May 10, 2026. Photo by Kobi Gideon/GPO.
( May 29, 2026 / JNS )

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu extended Eid al-Adha greetings on Thursday to Israel’s Muslim and Druze citizens and to those celebrating the holiday around the world.

“On the occasion of the Festival of Sacrifice, Eid al-Adha, I send my warm greetings to the Muslim and Druze citizens of Israel and to all those celebrating around the world,” Netanyahu said in a statement shared on social media.

He described Eid al-Adha as “a holiday of prayer, family, mutual responsibility and giving.”

“I wish all of you a happy holiday, health, peace and prosperity,” the premier continued. “Together, we will continue building our shared future.”

Eid al-Adha, one of the holiest holidays in Islam, commemorates Abraham’s willingness to sacrifice his son in obedience to God. The holiday is marked by prayer, family gatherings and charitable giving.

Israel’s Druze community, many of whose members serve in the Israel Defense Forces and other security services, observes Eid al-Adha as its principal religious holiday.

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