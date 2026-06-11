Netanyahu to Modi: ‘Mazel tov’ on becoming India’s longest-serving premier
The Israeli prime minister congratulated his Indian counterpart, saying he expects the bond between their nations to continue to strengthen.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday congratulated his Indian counterpart, Narendra Modi, on becoming India’s longest-serving continuously elected prime minister.
“My dear friend Narendra, congratulates on becoming India’s longest-serving elected Prime Minister,” said Netanyahu in a recorded message posted on social media.
He praised the bond that has grown between India and Israel during Modi’s tenure, adding that he is looking forward to continue working together in the years ahead.
Congratulations, Mazel Tov, my dear friend @PMOIndia @narendramodi, on becoming India's longest-serving elected Prime Minister! 🇮🇱🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/EVc3nqwhGo— Prime Minister of Israel (@IsraeliPM) June 10, 2026
Modi expressed appreciation for Netanyahu’s “most gracious wishes,” saying on X that his country’s relationship with Israel “will continue to grow from strength-to-strength in the years to come.”
Thank you, my friend, for your most gracious wishes.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 10, 2026
I fully agree with you. India-Israel friendship will continue to grow from strength-to-strength in the years to come.@IsraeliPM@netanyahu https://t.co/ZyHp3Mlcv1
Modi exceeded the record of Jawaharlal Nehru, who served as India’s prime minister from 1947 to 1964, but India did not hold its first general election until 1951–52. The current premier has clocked in 4,400 consecutive days in office (the former record was 4,398 days).