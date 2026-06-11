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News   Israel News

Netanyahu to Modi: ‘Mazel tov’ on becoming India’s longest-serving premier

The Israeli prime minister congratulated his Indian counterpart, saying he expects the bond between their nations to continue to strengthen.

JNS Staff
Netanyahu Modi India
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Narendra Modi, prime minister of India, in 2026. Credit: Ma’ayan Toaf/GPO.
(Jun. 11, 2026 / JNS)

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday congratulated his Indian counterpart, Narendra Modi, on becoming India’s longest-serving continuously elected prime minister.

“My dear friend Narendra, congratulates on becoming India’s longest-serving elected Prime Minister,” said Netanyahu in a recorded message posted on social media.

He praised the bond that has grown between India and Israel during Modi’s tenure, adding that he is looking forward to continue working together in the years ahead.

Modi expressed appreciation for Netanyahu’s “most gracious wishes,” saying on X that his country’s relationship with Israel “will continue to grow from strength-to-strength in the years to come.”

Modi exceeded the record of Jawaharlal Nehru, who served as India’s prime minister from 1947 to 1964, but India did not hold its first general election until 1951–52. The current premier has clocked in 4,400 consecutive days in office (the former record was 4,398 days).

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