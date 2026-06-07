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News   Israel News

Palestinian arrested after striking Israeli with his car in Judea

According to the IDF, the incident occurred after Israelis hurled rocks toward Palestinian vehicles.

JNS Staff
A view of Efrat
A view of Efrat in the Gush Etzion region of Judea, July 31, 2025. Photo by Wisam Hashlamoun/Flash90.
(Jun. 7, 2026 / JNS)

Israeli security forces arrested a Palestinian driver suspected of running over a Jewish pedestrian at the Efrat Junction in the Gush Etzion region of Judea.

“A Palestinian suspect struck an Israeli civilian with his vehicle, who sustained mild injuries and was evacuated to receive medical treatment,” the Israel Defense Forces said in a statement.

According to the military, the incident occurred after “numerous Israeli civilians gathered in the area, blocked the passage way and hurled rocks toward Palestinian vehicles.”

The Palestinian was arrested alongside several other suspects in the ramming after IDF soldiers and Border Police officers “conducted operational roadblocks in the area,” it said.

The three additional detainees were also in the vehicle that struck the victim, Channel 14 reported. The report said they were transferred to the Shin Bet, Israel’s internal security agency, for questioning.

Palestinian terrorists targeted Israeli Jews in Judea and Samaria at least 5,051 times in 2025, according to figures published by the Rescuers Without Borders (Hatzalah Judea and Samaria) NGO.

The figures do not include the hundreds of violent attacks on Israeli security personnel occurring during ongoing counter-terrorism operations in Arab towns under the control of the Palestinian Authority.

Twenty-four Israelis were murdered in Judea and Samaria in 2025, and more than 400 others were wounded, per the group’s annual report.

The findings, which were cross-checked against official data from Israeli security agencies, included 3,299 instances of rock-throwing, 458 firebomb attacks, 655 attempts to blind drivers with laser pointers, 286 attacks involving explosives and 19 shootings.

On June 1, Two Israeli teenagers were wounded, one seriously, when a Palestinian terrorist rammed them with his vehicle at the Gush Etzion Junction, about 1 kilometer (0.6 miles) north of Efrat.

Yisrael Ganz, head of the Binyamin Regional Council and chairman of the Yesha Council umbrella group of Jewish communities, last week said the attack reminded the world “that the real threat in Judea and Samaria is subhuman individuals who deliberately target young girls and innocent civilians.

“We stand behind the IDF soldiers and security forces who are acting resolutely to thwart terror, and call for the continued fight against terrorist infrastructure, its financiers and its inciters until a clear victory is achieved in Judea and Samaria,” the regional leader stated.

Judea and Samaria Defense and Security
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