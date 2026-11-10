Police arrest suspect in Or Yehuda Israeli flag burning

The Israel Police on Monday arrested a man suspected of burning an Israeli flag outside a business in the central city of Or Yehuda over the weekend, the force said on Tuesday.

Police launched a search after receiving footage of the incident on Friday morning. An off-duty officer spotted and arrested the suspect, an Or Yehuda resident in his 40s.

He was taken for questioning and was scheduled to appear before the Tel Aviv Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday for a hearing on extending his detention, police said.