Rights groups in Portugal honor Israel’s founding charter

Two human rights organizations formally recognized Israel’s Declaration of Independence as a milestone for human dignity and national self-determination in a joint ceremony in Porto, Portugal on Sunday honoring the founding document of the Jewish state.

The International Human Rights Observatory and B’nai B’rith Portugal presented Israeli Ambassador to Portugal Oren Rozenblat with an official recognition highlighting the declaration’s enduring impact on Jewish communities worldwide.

Dr. Luis Andrade, president of the Human Rights Observatory, said the establishment of Israel transformed the condition of the Jewish diaspora by restoring sovereignty and security after centuries of persecution.

Speaking at the event, Rozenblat called the 1948 declaration “a moment in which hope, preserved in whispered prayers for generations, finally became ground and flag.”

The ceremony came amid rising antisemitism across Europe, with Jewish community leaders from London and Lisbon emphasizing Israel’s continued role as a safeguard of Jewish security and identity.